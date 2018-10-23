2019 Audi R8 Facelift Is “Thrilling Performance In Every Single Detail”

The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7

Audi has started teasing the mid-cycle refresh of the second-generation R8. The photograph, uploaded by Audi Sport on Twitter, reveals part of the front fascia. Below the front edge of the hood, you’ll notice three flat slits. 29 photos



Towards the edge of the bumper, the four-ringed automaker has also redesigned the airflow through careful resculpting. In addition to photographic evidence, Audi is much obliged to highlight that “thrilling performance” is visible “in every single detail.”



Expected to premiere by the end of the year, the



Something that isn’t clear for the time being is the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6, rumored time and again to arrive as the entry-level engine option. In markets where cars are taxed on engine displacement, the six-cylinder motor from the RS4 Avant makes a lot of sense. But at the same time, such an engine would dilute the performance-focused character of the R8.



Last time we’ve heard about the



Over in the United States of America, the R8 for the 2018 model year starts at $138,700. The Huracan with rear-wheel drive is $199,800, and the all-wheel-drive supercar starts at $238,500.



