2019 Audi R8 Facelift Is “Thrilling Performance In Every Single Detail”

Audi has started teasing the mid-cycle refresh of the second-generation R8. The photograph, uploaded by Audi Sport on Twitter, reveals part of the front fascia. Below the front edge of the hood, you’ll notice three flat slits.
This styling element is both an homage to the Sport Quattro of the 1980s and the shape of things to come for Audi Sport models. Inspired by the slits of the A1 Sportback, the 2019 Audi R8 in the photograph is furthered by the redesigned headlights, black-painted mesh grille, and gloss-black lip spoiler.

Towards the edge of the bumper, the four-ringed automaker has also redesigned the airflow through careful resculpting. In addition to photographic evidence, Audi is much obliged to highlight that “thrilling performance” is visible “in every single detail.”
Expected to premiere by the end of the year, the 2019 Audi R8 could also add an even more performance-focused member to the family. Inspired by the original R8 GT and based on the R8 V10 plus, the R8 GT could borrow the know-how that Lamborghini used in the Huracan Performance.

Something that isn’t clear for the time being is the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6, rumored time and again to arrive as the entry-level engine option. In markets where cars are taxed on engine displacement, the six-cylinder motor from the RS4 Avant makes a lot of sense. But at the same time, such an engine would dilute the performance-focused character of the R8.

Last time we’ve heard about the EA839 high-performance V6 was in March, when “an official Audi source” told Road & Track that Audi wouldn’t offer this option. Whatever the future holds, we should all rejoice that the 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 will live on to see another day.

Over in the United States of America, the R8 for the 2018 model year starts at $138,700. The Huracan with rear-wheel drive is $199,800, and the all-wheel-drive supercar starts at $238,500.

