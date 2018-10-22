autoevolution

Audi e-tron GT Confirmed With “Some Genes From Porsche”

Teased in March 2018 and confirmed to arrive in the form of a four-door sports sedan, the e-tron GT serves as the four-ringed equivalent to the Porsche Taycan. Audi is supposed to debut the newcomer in 2020, featuring e-tron quattro bits and bobs along with a focus “towards power” according to Siegfried Pint.
In addition to the head honcho of powertrain development, Ulrich Widmann told Autocar.co.uk that “some genes from Porsche” are in the pipeline along with “a lot of Audi genes.” The man in charge of technical development is more or less confirming that the vehicle architecture of the e-tron GT will be shared with the Porsche Taycan.

The Taycan and e-tron GT use what the Volkswagen Group calls J1, but Porsche and Audi are also working on the PPE. Short for Premium Platform Electric, the new architecture will debut sometime around 2021. Later on, Porsche will reveal the first SPE-based (Sports Platform Electric) model sometime around 2025.

Turning our attention back to the e-tron GT, it is understood that 350-kW fast charging is go, translating to an 80-percent charge in 12 minutes. The four-door sedan is also the first Audi in the e-tron lineup to receive a flat-floor design instead of the high-floor solution of the e-tron quattro and e-tron Sportback.

One of 10 electric Audi models confirmed to arrive before 2025, the e-tron GT will start production in 2020 at the Neckarsulm site in Germany. With 17,000 employees on tap, the plant is responsible for nameplates that range from the A4 to the RS6 Avant performance, RS7 Sportback performance, A8 L W12, and R8 Spyder.

Porsche, on the other hand, will build the Taycan and Sport Turismo body style of the electric sedan on an all-new assembly line in Zuffenhausen. According to Porsche, more than $7 billion will be invested in electric vehicles and related technologies by 2022. Some of the money is going to a fast-charge network with at least 500 locations in the United States.
