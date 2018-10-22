Stephen Hawking’s Earliest Surviving Motorized Wheelchair is for Sale

Stephen Hawking died this March, aged 76. He was supposed to live until about the age of 23 because of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis he was suffering from, according to the doctors of the 1960s. Because he didn’t die, he reshaped our understanding of the Universe. And he did so from a wheelchair.

A motorized BEC Mobility wheelchair, currently on sale on the



The chair was used by Hawking from the late-1980s to the mid-1990s. It is powered by a Penny & Giles Drives Technology motor, has a metal footrest and comes in red and maroon leather.



This particular chair is the last one used by Hawking while he still had control of his hands and before needing more sophisticated technology. It was offered for sale by the representatives of Hawking’s estate.



Christie's hopes to fetch between £10,000 and £15,000 for it during the sale which opens on October 31. The money will go to two charities, The Stephen Hawking Foundation and The Motor Neurone Disease Association.



Christie's warns the wheelchair is “sold as a collector’s item and not as an item for medical use.“



“Christie’s makes no promise that the property is of satisfactory quality or fit for any purpose and sells the property with no warranty except for title,” the auction house says.



