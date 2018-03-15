autoevolution
Audi e-tron GT Prototype Looks Like The Porsche Mission E's Brother

As it’s rarely the case, the hearsay turned out to be true! At the 2018 Annual Press Conference, Audi teased the exterior design of an electric grand tourer known as e-tron GT. Series production is scheduled to start at the beginning of the next decade.
Chairman Rupert Stadler gave the low-down, as follows: “We interpret sportiness very progressively with our fully electric e-tron GT, and this is how we will take our high-performance brand Audi Sport into the future.” In other words, what you’re looking at is the half-brother of the Porsche Mission E.

Based on what we can see from the teaser, the e-tron GT is a four-door sedan with fastback styling and technical know-how from Audi's performance division. Confirmed to go into production at the Neckarsulm plant in the Heilbronn-Franken region, the newcomer will join more than 20 electrified models by 2025. According to the four-ringed automaker, these eco-friendly vehicles will account for one-third of sales.

With the Mission E packing all-wheel-drive thanks to a dual-motor setup that’s good for a combined 600 horsepower, there’s no denying the e-tron GT will bear similar traits, if not even more performance. Zero to 100 km/h (62 mph), meanwhile, is estimated at 3.5 seconds.

Why is the e-tron GT related to the Mission E, you might be wondering? For starters, Porsche and Audi are both part of the Volkswagen Group. And secondly, sharing the underpinnings has “reduced development costs by a three-digit million Euro amount.” It must be noted, however, that the Porsche rides on the J1 platform and the e-tron GT on the co-developed PPE.
Audi has a vision for the future, but keeps one eye on the present as the e-tron SUV prepares to go into production at the Gyor plant in Hungary. The automaker’s first fully electric series-produced model, the e-tron will be unveiled in the next couple of months. The order books are already open, with Audi charging a deposit of €2,000 for the crossover that sits between the Q5 and Q7 in terms of size.

Editor's note:

Porsche Mission E pictured in the gallery.
