Audi e-tron Market Launch Could Be Delayed by Months

When it starts selling, the model will do so from 79,900 EUR in Europe and $74,800 in the U.S. The car is already in production in Brussels, Belgium, and was scheduled to hit the dealers’ shelves by the end of the year. The market release seems now to have been delayed, on account of a software update, German publication Bild reports.As per the source, part of the software of the model had to be revised ”in the interest of the buyer.” Because of this, company officials are reported to have told the publication of a four-week delay is to be expected, but Bild says that "the delay could be several months.”If the news turns out to be accurate, it would mean a sad start for yet another e-tron model from Audi. The carmaker has tried for years to successfully launch the e-tron nameplate on anything from the tiny A1 to the stunning R8 , but failed.This time, despite this delay, it seems the brand with four rings is on track to make it. Sure, the e-tron is a bit low on the battery performance side when compared to the Tesla Model X or the Jaguar I-Pace , but the fact that it comes from one of the pivotal carmakers it the industry might make up for the difference.The e-tron is powered by a 95 kW battery mounted low and in a central position and two electric motors that develop 355 hp and 561 Nm (413.8 lb-ft) of torque.The total range of the e-tron is 248 miles (400 km), with the recuperation system deployed on the car lending a helping hand.When it starts selling, the model will do so from 79,900 EUR in Europe and $74,800 in the U.S.