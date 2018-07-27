2019 Audi e-tron Debut Scheduled For September 17th In San Francisco

More on this:

1 Dodge Demon vs. Audi R8 V10 Plus Drag Race is an Obliteration Manual

2 2020 Audi RS6 (and Probably the RS7) Will Get 605 HP from New V8 Engine

3 2019 Audi Q3 is Bigger, More High-Tech and Packs up to 230 HP

4 2019 Audi Q3 Leaked Official Photos Show Handsome Blue SUV

5 Lumma-Tuned Audi SQ5 Is a Yellow Widebody SUV Called CLR 5S