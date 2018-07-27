2019 Audi e-tron Debut Scheduled For September 17th In San Francisco

As you’re well aware, Audi was supposed to take the veil off the e-tron on August 30th in Brussels, Belgium, the place where the electric crossover utility vehicle is built for every market where it will go on sale. But the arrest of chief executive officer Rupert Stadler over the diesel emissions scandal made Audi take a step back, thus rescheduling the debut of the e-tron for September 17th in San Francisco.
“We’re introducing a premium, customer-centric vehicle in a premium, customer-centric way,” declared Scott Keogh, president of Audi America. “With our owners and our dealers, this process allows us to offer transparency from reservation and build all the way through delivery.” Speaking of reservations, those who want to go electric need to pony up $1,000 to pre-order the e-tron. And if these people turn their attention to another car, don’t worry, the reservation fee is 100% refundable.
The full price isn’t known at this moment, though we do know how much the 2019 Audi e-tron costs in Germany. In the most entry-level configuration possible, the newcomer will retail at €80,000 before government incentives and after value-added tax. Converted at current exchange rates, make that $93,050 or thereabouts.
“So you’re telling me Audi is charging the sort of money that would buy me the Tesla Model X 100D?” Rightly so, dearest reader, but don’t forget which of the two automakers has more experience with electric vehicles and which is the more premium of the two brands. On the other hand, bear in mind the Model X is larger than the e-tron and that it can be spec’d with seating for seven people.
To arrive in U.S. showrooms in the first quarter of 2019, the e-tron “will be the first of three battery-electric vehicles that Audi plans to debut by 2020.” The aggressive push for BEVs shouldn’t come as a surprise, with Audi expecting 30 percent of its U.S. customers to go electric by 2025.
The e-tron will be available at every single one of the automaker’s 303 dealers in this part of the world, though it remains to be seen if production output can keep up with demand. On that note, the configurator for the 2019 Audi e-tron will go live on September 17th, right after the reveal.
