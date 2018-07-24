2019 Audi Q3 Leaked Official Photos Show Handsome Blue SUV

The all-new 2019 Audi Q3 was supposed to be officially revealed tomorrow. However, a few websites have published Audi's crisp photos ahead of schedule.
While we don't have a full reveal on our hands, these images give us a clear picture of what the Q3 is like, and we like it... especially the blue paint.
It seems the high-res photos come from Auto Express and the others from a CNET article that was taken down. In any case, you can check out the Worldscoop forum and see if anything new pops up over the next few hours.
The transition to the MQB platform is a welcome one, and you can tell Audi is trying to put its best foot forward. The new SUV looks upmarket, sold, high-tech yet also effervescent. No boring company car here!
From the front, the Q3 resembles the big Q8 model in the way the headlights and grille are arranged. There's also a hint of the e-tron. That octagonal shape is replicated on the dashboard and steering wheel. The profile has sharp creases over the shoulders while the back is sporty.
We interior is also miles above the old Q3. Its driver-oriented layout and even the shape of the shifter are similar to the A1 supermini. Interestingly, the Virtual Cockpit digital dash screen is much taller. The VW Tiguan and Skoda sister SUV look dull by comparison.
The powertrains are the same as on other VW Group cars based on this architecture. The Q3 will rely on a 1.5-liter turbo with 150 HP and 2-liter units with up to 200 HP, if not more. Most customers will want the 7-speed twin-clutch auto, which might be standard on high-output versions.
The safety systems are going to be abundant, as you can even make out the blind spot warning and auto emergency braking in our photos. But Audi is not a company known for ample standard equipment.
It seems the high-res photos come from Auto Express and the others from a CNET article that was taken down. In any case, you can check out the Worldscoop forum and see if anything new pops up over the next few hours.
The transition to the MQB platform is a welcome one, and you can tell Audi is trying to put its best foot forward. The new SUV looks upmarket, sold, high-tech yet also effervescent. No boring company car here!
From the front, the Q3 resembles the big Q8 model in the way the headlights and grille are arranged. There's also a hint of the e-tron. That octagonal shape is replicated on the dashboard and steering wheel. The profile has sharp creases over the shoulders while the back is sporty.
We interior is also miles above the old Q3. Its driver-oriented layout and even the shape of the shifter are similar to the A1 supermini. Interestingly, the Virtual Cockpit digital dash screen is much taller. The VW Tiguan and Skoda sister SUV look dull by comparison.
The powertrains are the same as on other VW Group cars based on this architecture. The Q3 will rely on a 1.5-liter turbo with 150 HP and 2-liter units with up to 200 HP, if not more. Most customers will want the 7-speed twin-clutch auto, which might be standard on high-output versions.
The safety systems are going to be abundant, as you can even make out the blind spot warning and auto emergency braking in our photos. But Audi is not a company known for ample standard equipment.