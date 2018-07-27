autoevolution
 

Dodge Demon vs. Audi R8 V10 Plus Drag Race is an Obliteration Manual

The Dodge Demon was honed to rule the drag strip and dominate its Detroit adversaries (speaking of which, we can't wait to see what the new Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is capable of), but what happens when the Mopar machine gets to battle a mid-engine supercar? You know, a machine like the Audi R8 V10 Plus.
The question above isn't rhetorical, as we've actually come across such a battle. The slab of America and the German tool got together at a recent drag racing event, with their drivers deciding to keep things safe and avoid street racing.

As far as we know, both machines came in factory stock condition. So while the naturally aspirated V10 heart of the Audi delivers 610 ponies, the blown V8 of the muscle car comes with 840 horses (keep in mind that the Challenger featured the goodies from the Demon crate, race gas ECU included, hence its output - on pump gas, the HEMI delivers 808 hp).What do the numbers tell us?
We'll start by reminding you that the Demon has yet to deliver on its official 9.65s quarter-mile promise - we probably have to wait for the cooler fall weather to see this happening.

As such, the best stock Dodge Demon runs recorded to date sit at about 9.9 seconds - there are also modded examples out there, which have managed to get to 9.38 seconds.

When it comes to the Audi R8 V10 Plus, the German sibling of the Lamborghini Huracan is the kind of car that can play the 1,320 feet game in 10.5 seconds.

P.S.: If you happen to be in a hurry, you can jump to the 2:11 point of the video below, which means you'll get straight to the racing action. Nevertheless, the context is also worthy of your time, so you might also want to check out the first part of the video.

