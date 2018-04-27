1,000 HP Dodge Demon Does 9.38s 1/4-Mile Run, Tops Hennessey Exorcist Camaro ZL1

Earlier this year, Hennessey Performance announced it would develop a comprehensive upgrade program for the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. The Texas specialist is now halfway through the process and has taken the Mopar machine to the dragstrip to showcase its potential.

9 photos



Number fans among you should know that the 60 ft. time of the machine sat at 1.45 seconds, while the velocity behemoth managed to cover the 0 to 60 mph sprint in 1.93 seconds.



We're not sure whether the Transbrake feature of the machine was used or not - for the record, no Demon driver has been recorded using this goodie so far, with the quickest stock pass currently sitting at 10.9 seconds.



Speaking of which, the official 1,320 feet time for the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon sits at 9.65 seconds.



It's worth noting that the said time allows the Demon to one-up the



As for the upgrade program that brought the Demon to a thousand ponies, we're actually talking about 880 hp and 806 lb-ft at the rear wheels or 1,035 hp and 948 lb-ft of twist at the crank).



The HEMI heart of the car has been gifted with an upper pulley upgrade, a lower pulley upgrade, stainless steel long-tube headers with high-flow catalytic converters, as well as the mandatory ECU remap.



And if we are to look at the big picture, Hennessey promised it would take the



