2019 Audi Q3 is Bigger, More High-Tech and Packs up to 230 HP

The world can't get enough premium SUVs right now, so the all-new 2019 Audi Q3 arrives just on time. However, the previous model, which dates back to 2011, was getting a little long in the tooth.

28 photos



The Q3 has grown in almost every dimension. It's now 4,485mm long (14.7 feet), 97 millimeters (3.8 in) more than its predecessor. 25mm (1 inch) has been added to its width, but overall height has decreased by 5mm. Most importantly, a 2,680 millimeters (8.8 ft) wheelbase will increase legroom by 7mm (3 inches).



The trunk has evolved to meet the latest small SUV standards. Its capacity varies between 530 or 675 liters, as the split-folding seats can also slide forwards. Netting and LED trunk lighting add a layer of practicality.



Q8-inspired cabin



The second-smallest Audi SUV combines elements from the interiors of the new



The infotainment can grow from an 8.8-inch screen to a 10-inch one that looks like it's been taken from the Q8 yet lacks haptic feedback. Thankfully, both support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.



The digital dashboard comes in a 10-inch format as standard, though you get a 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit if you get the navigation pack as well. The overall layout is simple, oriented towards the driver, and there are brown Alcantara inserts on top of the dash and doors.



Four exterior and three interior packages can be mixed and matched. The S line is the best since it's got better seats and the Alcantara, but standard Q3 won't look too shabby either.Only auto gearboxes?

Don't believe the publications that say only DSG-style gearboxes will be available, as base models will still be fitted with a 6-speed manual. At launch, the new Q3 will have three TFSI gasoline engines and a single TDI , though more will be added later, including a plug-in.



The least powerful engines are the 35 TFSI and 35 TDI, both packing 150 HP from either a 1.5-liter or the 2.0-liter diesel. Above that, we have the 40 TFSI with 190 HP and the 45 TFSI with 230 horsepower.



Though Audi USA hasn't announced anything yet, we believe the Q3 will arrive as a 2020 model year with those last two engines, adjusted to the U.S. specifications (184-hp and 228-hp... probably).



The front axle of the compact SUV has the McPherson setup while the rear axle adopts a four-link design. Optionally, you will be able to order adaptive dampers with six settings. The new Q3 rides on the same MQB platform as the VW Tiguan, but its styling has everything in common with the new Q8 flagship model. Opinions about it are almost unanimously good, but customers will also benefit from the increased size.The Q3 has grown in almost every dimension. It's now 4,485mm long (14.7 feet), 97 millimeters (3.8 in) more than its predecessor. 25mm (1 inch) has been added to its width, but overall height has decreased by 5mm. Most importantly, a 2,680 millimeters (8.8 ft) wheelbase will increase legroom by 7mm (3 inches).The trunk has evolved to meet the latest smallstandards. Its capacity varies between 530 or 675 liters, as the split-folding seats can also slide forwards. Netting and LED trunk lighting add a layer of practicality.The second-smallest Audi SUV combines elements from the interiors of the new A1 Sportback and Q8 flagship SUV. It's all digital, though the size of the screens will depend on what you pay.The infotainment can grow from an 8.8-inch screen to a 10-inch one that looks like it's been taken from the Q8 yet lacks haptic feedback. Thankfully, both support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.The digital dashboard comes in a 10-inch format as standard, though you get a 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit if you get the navigation pack as well. The overall layout is simple, oriented towards the driver, and there are brown Alcantara inserts on top of the dash and doors.Four exterior and three interior packages can be mixed and matched. The S line is the best since it's got better seats and the Alcantara, but standard Q3 won't look too shabby either.Don't believe the publications that say only DSG-style gearboxes will be available, as base models will still be fitted with a 6-speed manual. At launch, the new Q3 will have three TFSI gasoline engines and a single, though more will be added later, including a plug-in.The least powerful engines are the 35 TFSI and 35 TDI, both packing 150from either a 1.5-liter or the 2.0-liter diesel. Above that, we have the 40 TFSI with 190 HP and the 45 TFSI with 230 horsepower.Though Audi USA hasn't announced anything yet, we believe the Q3 will arrive as a 2020 model year with those last two engines, adjusted to the U.S. specifications (184-hp and 228-hp... probably).The front axle of the compact SUV has the McPherson setup while the rear axle adopts a four-link design. Optionally, you will be able to order adaptive dampers with six settings.