2019 Aston Martin DB11 AMR Listed On Automaker’s Media Website

You know something up over at Aston Martin when the media website includes a page that ends in /db11-amr/. The page is still online, featuring a photo of the automaker’s headquarters, a line that reads DB11 AMR, and a password prompt.
Entering the page’s source, a line of code reveals that “AML-DB11AMR.jpg” was uploaded to the website in May 2018. But alas, that’s not a picture of the vehicle. Given this information, care to guess what Aston Martin is working on right now?
The DB11 AMR would join the Rapide AMR, the latter described as the world’s fastest four-door sedan thanks to a top speed of 210 miles per hour (338 km/h). For reference, the 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12-powered DB11 tops at 187 mph (301 km/h).
The go-faster treatment can go one step further with AMR Pro, as proven by the Valkyrie AMR Pro and Vantage AMR Pro. The Pro suffix indicates that these bad boys are customer racecars, meaning that neither is entitled to wear license plates.
There’s an AMR Pro version of the Vulcan as well, presented at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Bearing in mind the DB11 is alright and the DBS Superleggera will arrive as the super-GT in the lineup, where does the DB11 AMR fit in? Aston Martin is most likely to slot the newcomer between the two models, combining some of the hardcore performance of the DBS Superleggera with some of the comfort of the DB11.
What’s to expect from the DB11 AMR? For that, it would be best to compare the Rapide S and the Rapide AMR. 560 versus 600 PS and 203 versus 210 mph should give everyone a good idea on the straight-line performance of the mysterious model.
In regard to pricing, you can bet your sweet bippy that Aston Martin will charge a princely sum over the DB11. In the United States, the DB11 retails at $216,495. For the DB11 V8, you’re looking at an MSRP of $198,995.
