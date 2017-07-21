autoevolution

2018 Subaru Impreza Pricing Announced, Gets Minimal Updates

21 Jul 2017, 9:42 UTC ·
by
Subaru has announced pricing for the 2018MY Impreza sedan and hatchback. Both were all-new for 2017, so changes are minimal. However, prices have crept up across the board by $100, and as a result, a base model is now $18,495 without the destination charge. But with all the tech this compact offers, you probably won't care.
Along with the Honda Civic, the Impreza is one of the most modern, safest and most practical compacts you can buy right now. We can't help but feel that Subaru is taking advantage of high demand.

First the basics. Impreza trim levels are 2.0i base, Premium, Sport, and Limited. Everything is powered by the same 2.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-four making 152 horsepower and 145 lb-ft of torque. When the destination charge is added, the 2.0i sedan stickers for $19,355 while the hatchback is slightly more at $19,855.

Standard kit includes a 6.5-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, powered windows, powered mirrors and powered locks. Even the base Impreza can be fitted with Subaru's CVT gearbox for $1,000 extra. Did we mention AWD is always included?

Stepping up to the Premium model requires a $3,000 financial effort. However, this and all the following trims all get the automatic headlight activation, when windshield wipers are turned on. 16-inch alloys, heated seats, mirrors, and windshield are all carried over from the previous model year, but the hatchback gains standard roof rails.

The Impreza Sport sedan starts at $22,955 with a manual and $23,755 with a CVT. The price boost is just $800 over the Premium, and for that, you get stiffer shocks, active torque vectoring, 18-inch wheels, and an STI shifter on the five-speed model. It also looks different thanks to a black grille, body-colored rockers, LED daytime running lights and turn signals integrated into the mirrors.

If you want the 2018 Impreza Limited, get ready to spend at least $25,055 for the sedan and $25,555 for the hatch, both fitted as standard with the CVT that mimics a 7-speed auto. This is one of the most luxurious non-premium compacts you can buy, thanks to the 6-way leather seats, LED headlights and a color display between the dials.

The EyeSight safety system remains optional on all but the base trim. It includes blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert and fog lights that turn with steering inputs. It costs anywhere from $1,395 as a standalone or $3,845 when bundled with a moonroof, navigation and the Harman Kardon sound system. For 2018, they've included an auto breaking feature for when you're about to reverse into traffic.
