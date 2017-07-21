2018 Subaru Impreza Pricing Announced, Gets Minimal Updates

More on this:

1 Subaru Drives WRX STI On Insane Bobsleigh Course

2 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Plays Tug Of War against Subaru WRX, Goes All In

3 Subaru Gets Aggressive With The 2017 Impreza’s Rivals, Fails To Convince Us

4 2018 Subaru WRX STI Could Ditch 2.5-Liter Engine For 2.0-Liter Unit

5 Engraved Subaru WRX STI With Widebody Kit Is Pure Art at 2016 SEMA