2017 Kia Forte Gets IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus Thanks to Safety Updates

2016 models scored "marginal
" in the critical small overlap test, suggesting passengers were subjected to an increased risk of injury. To pass its exams, the 2017 Forte gained reinforcements around the front door opening mechanism as well as a longer curtain airbag.
It now scores "good" in every test, including the difficult small-overlap front test that prevented it from achieving TSP+ in the past.
Only models that were assembled in April 2017 or later are safe. And if you want to know what kind of Forte the dealer is selling you, there's a sticker with the month and year of manufacture in the driver's door jam.
The sedan already had good scores for crash prevention and headlight tests, which are also important. However, it's worth pointing out that three of the available four lighting systems rated poorly and only the full-spec one was good - the Premium Plus system of the EX trim, introduced exactly a year ago.
The collision prevention system is offered in option packages for the higher-level S and EX models (Tech or Premium). Just like Subaru's EyeSight
, you can't have it on the base car.
“Kia Forte is one of our most popular and best-selling vehicles,”
said Orth Hedrick, vice president, Product Planning KMA. “The new distinction of TSP+ rating from the highly-respected IIHS re-confirms the high priority we place on safety for our customers and why Forte remains a favorite in the compact sedan class.”
Of course, every carmaker does this trickery, which is why there are other compacts with the Top Safety Pick Plus rating, such as the Toyota Corolla, Mazda3, and Subaru Impreza
. However, the Civic isn't on that list yet because of its lights.
Kia has two other recipients of the IIHS' top score, the Optima
, and Cadenza sedans. Both the Sorento and Sportage earned Top Safety Pick. Close, but no cigar!