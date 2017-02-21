2017 Subaru Impreza Gets IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Rating

For Subaru, having every model achieve the maximum safety rating is a big deal; it's in many of their commercials
. So we're not surprised that the all-new Impreza was to the liking of the IIHS.
Both the sedan and the hatchback got the Top Safety Pick rating by achieving the highest possible score of “Good” in the IIHS crashworthiness front small overlap, moderate front overlap, side impact, roof crush, and rear impact tests.
However, to get the "Pick+" Subaru needed to install the EyeSight safety suite and LED Steering Responsive Headlights. Also, the IIHS gave it a "Good+" score for the child restraints, making this the only compact to have a maximum rating so far.
“Safety is our top priority at Subaru, and each year we continue to improve and innovate the safety features and technology in our vehicles," said Thomas J. Doll, president and chief operating officer, Subaru of America.
The Impreza looks so stiff in the crash test that it's almost like it bounces off the barrier like a pebble off the water. The Subaru Global Platform that it's based on and the extensive use of high-strength steel this implies contributed to the result.
The bad news is that not all models that hit the road will offer the same level of protection, as the 2.0i base sedan ($18,395) and 5-door ($18,895) miss out on the EyeSight Driver Assist system completely.
To get it, you'll have to step up to the $21,195 Premium model and pay another $1,395 as part of a deal that also includes fog lights that turn, blind spot detection and cross-traffic alert. Still, we can't be too hard on Subaru, seeing as the BMW i3 and Model S
both fell short of the Top Safety Pick+ designation. The Tesla allowed the dummy's head to hit the steering wheel hard. The P100D version is also too heavy to support itself on the roof in the event of a rollover.