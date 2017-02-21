autoevolution

2017 Subaru Impreza Gets IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Rating

 
21 Feb 2017, 21:09 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
For Subaru, having every model achieve the maximum safety rating is a big deal; it's in many of their commercials. So we're not surprised that the all-new Impreza was to the liking of the IIHS.
Both the sedan and the hatchback got the Top Safety Pick rating by achieving the highest possible score of “Good” in the IIHS crashworthiness front small overlap, moderate front overlap, side impact, roof crush, and rear impact tests.

However, to get the "Pick+" Subaru needed to install the EyeSight safety suite and LED Steering Responsive Headlights. Also, the IIHS gave it a "Good+" score for the child restraints, making this the only compact to have a maximum rating so far.

“Safety is our top priority at Subaru, and each year we continue to improve and innovate the safety features and technology in our vehicles," said Thomas J. Doll, president and chief operating officer, Subaru of America.

The Impreza looks so stiff in the crash test that it's almost like it bounces off the barrier like a pebble off the water. The Subaru Global Platform that it's based on and the extensive use of high-strength steel this implies contributed to the result.

The bad news is that not all models that hit the road will offer the same level of protection, as the 2.0i base sedan ($18,395) and 5-door ($18,895) miss out on the EyeSight Driver Assist system completely.

To get it, you'll have to step up to the $21,195 Premium model and pay another $1,395 as part of a deal that also includes fog lights that turn, blind spot detection and cross-traffic alert. Still, we can't be too hard on Subaru, seeing as the BMW i3 and Model S both fell short of the Top Safety Pick+ designation. The Tesla allowed the dummy's head to hit the steering wheel hard. The P100D version is also too heavy to support itself on the roof in the event of a rollover.

2017Subaru Impreza IIHS Top Safety Pick crash safety
 
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our SUBARU Testdrives:

SUBARU Outback 60