2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Destroys 2018 Audi RS4 in Wild Autobahn Chase

Now that 2018 incarnations of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS have landed in the hands of their owners, the time has come to see the Rennsport Neunelfer performing all sorts of shenanigans. And the latest feat of the kind comes from the German Autobahn, a place where the 700 hp Zuffenhausen machine can fully stretch its mechanical legs.

It's worth noting we're dealing with a 2018 incarnation of the RS4, with the brand new status of the Ingolstadt machine probably encouraging the one behind the wheel.



Keep in mind that the RS4 is animated by a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 delivering 450 horses, with Porsche being no stranger to this motor.



As for what happened during the chase that ensued, we won't drop too many details here, since we don't want to risk ruining the giggles delivered by the video.



Returning to the 2018 GT2 RS, we'll remind you that the previous real-world adventure involving the supercar saw an example being



Fortunately, though, the damage visible in the images that surfaced after the crash didn't seem to be all that serious, so here's to hoping the Neunelfer can return to its hooning activities soon.



As for the official matters, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS continues to hold the Nurburgring production car lap record, despite the fact that the 2018 season has brought multiple machines that might just grab the accolade.



We're talking about beasts like the almost-ready



