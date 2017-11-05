autoevolution
 

2018 Nissan GT-R Introduces Entry-Level “Pure” Trim, Starts At $99,990

5 Nov 2017, 15:44 UTC ·
by
When it was introduced in 2007, the R35 GT-R wowed the world with something more than its performance. For the 2009 model year, Godzilla retailed at $69,850, which made it a supercar-killing bargain. But with the passing of time, Nissan upped the price to an absurd level for the 2017 MY: $109,990.
The R35 GT-R NISMO, however, is the king of ridiculous pricing at $176,585. Sensing that things have gone out of control, Nissan took the decision to cheapen the GT-R for the 2018 model year. In the United States, therefore, customers can now opt for the “Pure” trim level, starting at $99,990.

Not only does it undercut the Premium, Track Edition, and NISMO, but the Pure makes do without a handful of desirable features. For starters, the entry-level model doesn’t get the titanium exhaust system and Active Sound Enhancement system. Nor does it boast the Premium’s Active Noise Cancellation system, 11-speaker Bose audio, and hand-stitched leather.

It’s not all spartan in there, though, with the Pure flaunting leather-wrapped seats and most of the creature comforts one would need to daily the GT-R. In addition to the Pure, the 2018 GT-R ushers in two tweaks to the entire lineup. Models equipped with satellite navigation add Apple CarPlay smartphone mirroring, and the Premium Interior Package adds “Kuro Night” interior trim.

As we know it, the R35 will soldier on for a few years. The R36 is still a mystery at this point, with reports suggesting some sort of hybridization is inevitable if Nissan wants the GT-R to keep its supercar-killing status. The earliest Nissan will take the veils off the next-generation GT-R is 2020 for the 2021 model year, and according to reports, the R36’s performance will be matched by its price. If the rumor mill is to be believed, the cheapest next-generation GT-R will retail from approximately $150,000 in the U.S. of A.
