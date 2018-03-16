2018 Mazda6 Sedan Combines Great Value With Style And Turbocharged Performance

autoevolution
At $21,950 for the Sport with the six-speed manual and $23,000 for the Sport with the slushbox, the 2018 Mazda6 isn’t the cheapest mid-size sedan on sale today. But price doesn’t paint the whole picture, for the 6 has many other tricks up its sleeves.
Arriving at U.S. dealers this spring, the flagship sedan of the Japanese automaker is more comfortable, better equipped, and prettier than ever. The biggest update for the 2018 model year is the SkyActiv-G 2.5T, which translates to the turbocharged version of the 2.5-liter SkyActiv-G.

Compared to the free-breathing engine’s 187 ponies and 186 lb.-ft., the turbocharged four-cylinder has 250 horsepower and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm) to offer on premium-octane gasoline. EPA ratings for fuel economy? In the case of the newcomer, make that 26 miles per gallon (9 l/100 km) on the combined cycle.

Customers who opt for the SkyActiv-G 2.5 shouldn’t feel sorry for the choice. The 2018 Mazda6 features cylinder-deactivation technology, with the engine shutting off two cylinders when cruising to improve fuel efficiency. By the way, Mazda is the only automaker in the U.S. to offer this feature in a four-cylinder powerplant.

For the best mix of standard goodies and value, the Touring ($25,700) and Grand Touring ($29,200) trim levels should be taken into consideration. Buyers who want the best the 6 has to offer can opt for the Signature, which comes with all the bells and whistles imaginable at $34,750 (not including the $890 destination charge).

The 2018 Mazda6 Signature is the second model after the CX-9 made available in this aspirational trim level, replete with Deep Chestnut Nappa or Parchment leather seating surface, Japanese Sen wood accents, and gilded UltraSuede NU detailing. Premium exterior paint colors number three choices: Snowflake White Pearl Mica ($200), Machine Gray Metallic ($300), and Soul Red Crystal ($595).

“That’s fine and all, but I’m short on cash. What do I get in the entry-level Sport?” Glad you’ve asked, because the list of standard equipment is impressive, to say the least.

Dual-zone climate control, six-way manual adjustments for the driver’s seat, remote keyless entry and push-button start, Connect infotainment with 8.0-inch touchscreen and Commander control, Smart City Brake Support, rearview camera, 60/40 split-folding rear seat, all of these bits and bobs are included in the suggested retail price.
