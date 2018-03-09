autoevolution
Mazda Vision Coupe Makes European Debut In Geneva, Looks Stunning

9 Mar 2018, 14:11 UTC ·
RX-Vision v2.0, Vision Sedan, whatever you want to call the Vision Coupe, this concept is a testament to how brilliant Mazda is in terms of design. Unveiled last year at the Tokyo Motor Show, the bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful one-off has crossed the pond, joining the Kai Concept at the world’s premier automotive show.
An evolution of the RX-Vision presented in 2015, the Vision Coupe looks more like a sculpture than a preview for the next-generation Mazda6. The concept, as you can tell from the live photos from Geneva, is gifted with golden ratio proportions.

The long hood and short deck complement the four-door body style like a hand in glove. Even when it’s sitting still, the Vision Coupe has a sense of latent speed. The latest expression of the Kodo – Soul of Motion design language, this fellow also brags with large wheels wrapped in low-profile tires for extra visual drama.

Moving on to the cockpit, Mazda aimed to create an interior that’s both driver-oriented and spacious for the passengers. In stark contrast to modern cars and other concept vehicles, the automaker believes that touchscreen infotainment systems and displays “can easily become a barrier that blocks the driver’s view.”

The solution to this niggle comes in the form of a see-through screen, which functions as a display when it is required. When the driver doesn’t need all that information, the screen turns off, providing perfect visibility and a sense of airiness to the cabin.

Although this concept moves Mazda up the desirability scale, the automaker refused to comment on what hides under the hood. But being based on the RX-Vision from three years ago, the SkyActiv-R is our best bet. A high-revving, next-generation rotary motor in a four-door coupe doesn’t sound half bad, doesn’t it?

The focus, however, is on the SkyActiv-X tha'ts confirmed to debut in the all-new Mazda3. From the standpoint of fuel economy, the 2.0-liter four-cylinder mill is at least 20 percent better than the SkyActiv-G, possibly 30 percent. Here’s looking at you, Mazda, for keeping internal combustion relevant in the age of Teslas and all-electric paraphernalia!
