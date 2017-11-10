2018 Land Rover Discovery Improves On Safety, Gets More Expensive

More on this:

1 More Power for 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque

2 Range Rover Velar Is Better Than BMW X4 and Porsche Macan, Says Land Rover

3 2019 Range Rover Velar SVR Sounds Like a Fighter Plane on Nurburgring

4 Posh 2018 Range Rover Velar Goes Off-Roading to Prove It's Worthy of Its Name