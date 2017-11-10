autoevolution
2018 Land Rover Discovery Improves On Safety, Gets More Expensive

10 Nov 2017, 8:20 UTC ·
Introduced in the U.S. for the 2017 model year, the latest and the greatest Discovery improves for 2018 with a number of advancements. Beyond them, Land Rover decided to up the Disco’s retail price across the board.
If last year you could get the Discovery SE with the 3.0-liter supercharged V6 for $49,990, you now have to pony up $52,090 for the same trim and engine choice. The $2,100 difference isn’t completely arbitrary, as even the entry-level model adds automatic braking and pedestrian detection.

The center-mounted touchscreen infotainment system is larger too (10 inches), with the Discovery HSE coming with an even larger display (12.3 inches). 2018 also sees the introduction of the Discovery SE Td6, with the 3.0-liter Ford V6 turbo diesel-engined luxury SUV retailing at $54,090.

For the HSE and diesel-powered HSE, the price goes up to $58,490 and $60,490, respectively. At the very top of the lineup, the HSE Luxury trim level retails at $65,950 and $69,490. If you thought that’s expensive for a Land Rover, wait ‘til the automaker starts production of the big bad SVX.

Not only is it the most capable Discovery in off-road scenarios thanks to Hydraulic Active Roll Control and Goodyear Wrangler tires, but the hand-built SVX ships with the British automaker’s 518-horsepower supercharged 5.0-liter V8. Such a configuration isn’t cheap, possibiliy taking the Discovery in the $90,000s - if not higher - for model year 2019.

If you’re interested in the third-generation Discovery, bear in mind it’s not the sport utility vehicle its predecessors were. In comparison to the first two generations, the newcomer features something called “Integrated Body Frame.” By that, Land Rover actually means that the body-on frame construction is gone, making way for a comfier, luxury-oriented setup.

The Discovery still knows how to plays ball when the going gets bumpy, with Land Rover describing it as the brand's most versatile SUV. And Land Rover isn’t boasting gratuitously, with the Discovery claiming a breakover angle of 27.5 degrees. To put that figure into perspective, the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited (JKU) Rubicon trails behind with 21.5 degrees. So yeah; the third-gen Discovery may be closer to Range Rover in terms of luxury, but its capabilities haven't gone soft.
