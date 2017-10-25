autoevolution
 

Range Rover Velar Is Better Than BMW X4 and Porsche Macan, Says Land Rover

There's no question that Land Rover has a class-leading crossover in the Velar. However, they should have resisted the urge to put it side by side with its competitors and make YouTube videos about it.
We're not saying that these are cheap shots at the competition. The BMW X4 is going to get an all-new generation, but that won't be ready until at least the next model year. Likewise, the Porsche Macan suffered from several flaws right from the beginning, so age has nothing to do with it.

On style alone, we think the Range Rover Velar is a clear winner. No other car in this class has such proportions, not to mention the flush-fitting door handles. The R-Design package is something you'll need if you want your British SUV looking this good.

The Macan isn't exactly a pig, but it doesn't have the same cohesiveness inside. Sure, buttons are nice to have, but use too many of them, and your center console will look cluttered. Even Porsche admits this is a mistake by changing thing up with the Panamera.

Trunk space? Well, the Velar is a bigger vehicle, plus it doesn't have a sloping roof like the X4. So it easily wins in this department as well by offering about 16 more cubic feet of trunk space with the seats up. According to the video, that means one more large suitcase that can be carried.

However, we don't think the Brits have yet caught up to the Germans in the engine department. Porsche's PDK and twin-turbo engines are in a class of their own. There are more versions of the Macan available, while the supercharged V6 used by the Velar can sound a little muted. However, there's a performance model on its way, and that could have a V8.

