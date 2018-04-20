autoevolution
 

2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is $500 Cheaper Than 2017 Model Year

Revealed at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show after the ICE-only Sonata went official at the 2017 New York International Auto Show, the Hybrid now has a sticker price. At $25,500 for the entry-level trim, the Sonata Hybrid is $500 cheaper than the 2017 model year, translating to superior value for money for the mid-size sedan.
Two more trim levels are available, namely the Limited ($30,500) and Limited With Ultimate Package ($34,350). All models come with a 2.0-liter GDI four-cylinder, 38-kW electric motor, six-speed automatic transmission, and a freight charge of $885. With the facelift, the battery grows in capacity from 1.62 to 1.76 kWh, translating to better fuel economy (by one mile per gallon for both city and highway driving).

New and standard for 2018 is the Blind Spot Detection system, complete with Rear Cross Traffic Alert. New available features, meanwhile, include bi-function LED headlamps instead of HIDs, heated steering wheel, an additional USB port for charging your smartphone, Automatic Emergency Braking, and Lane Keep Assist.

For the Limited trim level, enhanced content comes in the guise of the bi-function LED headlights mentioned above, LED interior lighting, and a panoramic sunroof. With the Ultimate Package, customers of the Sonata Hybrid are treated to wireless charging, more premium amenities, and the driver-assist systems listed beforehand.

Even the entry-level Sonata Hybrid comes with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment that knows how to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. As for those who like to kick it old school, the vehicle also features iPod connectivity and an AUX input jack.

The Sonata Hybrid is covered by a 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty, to which Hyundai adds 10 years or 100,000 miles for the powertrain. The lithium-ion polymer battery, meanwhile, has a lifetime warranty, which is not bad at all if you plan on passing the car over to your kid when he or she goes to college.

Pricing for the Sonata Plug-In Hybrid hasn’t been announced, though Hyundai should pull a similar trick with this fellow. For future reference, the 2017 model is listed at $34,600 on the automaker’s build-your-own page.
