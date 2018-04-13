autoevolution
 

Spyshots: i30 N Is the Only Hyundai Fastback We Like to See at the Nurburgring

13 Apr 2018, 13:24 UTC ·
by
Hyundai must have had a terrible cup of chai when it designed the i30 Fastback. Thankfully, big wheels and a body kit stop the i30 N Fastback from looking like a complete ugly duckling.
Just check out our latest Nurburgring spy photos, showing the performance Fastback model with a little less camouflage than before.

The body kit of the regular i30 N hatchback has been stretched over the slightly extended body of the Fastback. The critical difference is the shape of the trunk, now featuring a protruding spoiler instead of a wing at the top.

This particular prototype has been fitted with the bigger wheels that are usually associated with the N Performance model. This suggests the 2.0-liter turbo engine will be available in two stages of tune: 250 and 275 HP, though reports dating back a few months indicated Hyundai would go as high as 300 HP.

The Performance package also includes better brakes, track tires and a mechanical limited slip differential. Obviously, the Nurburgring is the best place to test stuff like that.

So what's the difference between the regular i30 N and this? Well, for starters, it should be heavier by about 50 kilograms. The wheelbase will be the same, but overall length will go up by 110mm. Of course, it might also be slightly more expensive.

None of those characteristics make a hot hatch better, but perhaps there's a customer who wants the liftback trunk and thinks the Skoda Octavia RS is too long. What's he going to buy? Only the i30 N Fastback... probably.

Combining 450 liters of trunk space with a 0 to 100 km/h time of around 6.2 seconds is a good idea on Hyundai's part. However, there's one complaint everybody has with the i30 N hatchback, the downright uncomfortable ride. Perhaps a softer setting is what the Korean manufacturer is searching for at the Green Hell. We should know for sure by the end of the year.
