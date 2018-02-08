2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid and PHEV Bring Facelift to Chicago

You know what's cool? A clean car that looks just like an ordinary one. That's what you get with the Sonata Hybrid and PHEV models, which have shown their 2018 mid-life facelifts at the Chicago Auto Show.

19 photos



But first, let's talk about what's going on on the outside. Like the rest of the Sonata family, the two eco models now have a completely revised look, thanks to new LED headlights, grille, hood, fenders and rear deck lid. Unlike a Passat vs. a Passat GTE, you can't tell them apart from the shape of the daytime running light, but the wheels are obviously more streamlined.



The Sonata Hybrid is the mainstream model, and it still has a 2-liter four-banger running the Atkinson cycle. Unlike Kia new compact sedan, the Sonata still uses a six-speed automatic.



Combining the 154-hp of the 2-liter with the 51-hp of the electric motor is supposed to give you peak output of 193-hp. More important than the 45 mpg highway that you're supposed to get is the massive 650-mile range.



The 2018 Sonata PHEV will only be stocked by dealers in a couple of states, but it will still be available through order everywhere else. It's got the same 154-hp main engine, but it's combined with a slightly more powerful e-motor for a total system output of 202-hp, about the same as an Elantra Sport.



Hyundai says she's able to reach 75 mph (highway speeds) purely on electricity. Total EV range is supposed to be 27 miles (43 km) on a 9.8 kWh battery.



The reason we'd be interested in one of these is Hyundai's excellent infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, iPod/USB and auxiliary ports, SiriusXM and buttons. Freaking buttons... Honda.



