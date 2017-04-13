U.S.-spec 2018 Golf GTI Facelift Brings Manual Handbrake and Analog Dials to New

Our U.S. readers are probably not aware of this, but there's a massive influx of Golfs from North America into Europe. You buy a second-hand GTI, put in a container and sell it in Poland, where the German model would cost at least 15% more.





Most are getting as much as $15,000 in return for their Golf 2.0 TDI , and we want to know how many are going to use that money for another Golf. Sure, it doesn't get 40 mpg, but the new wagon and Alltrack with 1.8-liter turbo engines are more fun to drive than crossovers. What other alternatives do you have - Chevy Cruze, Mazda3 or perhaps a Subaru? But even though it's a global car, there are some subtle differences. Sure, you can check the VIN or look at the headlights, but we noticed a few other irregularities on the inside of this 2018 Golf GTI in New York.For me, the biggest one of all is the handbrake lever, since the European GTI switched to the e-brake setup in 2013.This New York show car also came without the digital dashboard, which is unusual considering it sets the car apart from all other compact hatchbacks sold in America. The navigation system looks a lot more like the one in the U.S.-made Tiguan and Atlas, while the European models are available with a system that has no buttons at all and can be controlled using hand gestures. Considering that it costs the equivalent of $2,500, we can understand why it's been left out.It's pretty much the same story with the 2018 Golf Alltrack, which is also present at the VW stand. However, these are just niggles, not something to really complain about.Considering VW stories are now read by die-hard fans or people who hate the brand, we want to turn this into a discussion with the 500,000 people who are getting Dieselgate compensation.Most are getting as much as $15,000 in return for their Golf 2.0, and we want to know how many are going to use that money for another Golf. Sure, it doesn't get 40 mpg, but the new wagon and Alltrack with 1.8-liter turbo engines are more fun to drive than crossovers. What other alternatives do you have - Chevy Cruze, Mazda3 or perhaps a Subaru?