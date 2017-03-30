autoevolution
2017 Volkswagen Golf R Frolicks With R Variant, Both Get HP Boost and New Tech

 
30 Mar 2017, 11:06 UTC ·
by
The roll-out of the updated Golf models continues. After the GTE and e-Golf that we showed you yesterday, the R is ready to join them in showrooms and on your screens. We thought the thousands of people who will buy one, but also those who can't, will appreciate more photos and video footage.
It's difficult to get excited about a 10 PS boost in power for a hot hatch. The new Civic Type R already packs a bigger gun, and the updated SEAT Leon Cupra almost matches it at 300 PS. But there are few vehicles in the world that can match the all-roundedness of the Golf R.

It's not a quad-turbo Chiron or even a twin-turbo RS5. Still, Volkswagen saw fit to add 20Nm/15 lb-ft to its AWD hot hatch. In a straight line, that should make it much faster than the limited edition Clubsport S that was all the rage last year. In fact, we'd argue that this is the only Golf that's too fast for average roads: 0 to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds.

Like the newly launched Golf GTI 245, the updated R benefits from a new 7-speed DSG 'box. It changes up so quickly and takes full advantage of the available traction that you'd have to be crazy to buy a manual. Oddly, the fuel economy isn't helped by the extra cog, but we think it's because Volkswagen is being much more conservative with all its claims now.

To look at, the 2017 Golf R is pretty unremarkable. There's nothing at the front or back to make an owner of the earlier model want to trade in. Sure, it's got better headlight, but from a distance, the grille looks absolutely the same.

That's not the case in the interior department. The Golf R finally gets a 12.3-inch digital dash, similar to the Virtual Cockpit introduced by the Audi TT and R8. It's cheaper than the Audi equivalent, but still not free. Likewise, the new 9.2-inch infotainment screen is a marvel. It moves with the swiftness of the latest iPad, but it costs about as much as the MacBook.

The system is the first in the compact class to offer gesture controls, similar to the BMW 5 Series. But unlike in the Bimmer, it's way simpler to just reach for the dash and press the button than wave your hand in the air like an idiot. Oh, wait, they got rid of the buttons.





