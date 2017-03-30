2017 Volkswagen Golf R Frolicks With R Variant, Both Get HP Boost and New Tech

The roll-out of the updated Golf models continues. After the GTE and e-Golf that we showed you yesterday, the R is ready to join them in showrooms and on your screens. We thought the thousands of people who will buy one, but also those who can't, will appreciate more photos and video footage.





It's not a quad-turbo Chiron or even a twin-turbo RS5. Still, AWD hot hatch. In a straight line, that should make it much faster than the limited edition Clubsport S that was all the rage last year. In fact, we'd argue that this is the only Golf that's too fast for average roads: 0 to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds.



Like the newly launched Golf GTI 245, the updated R benefits from a new 7-speed DSG 'box. It changes up so quickly and takes full advantage of the available traction that you'd have to be crazy to buy a manual. Oddly, the fuel economy isn't helped by the extra cog, but we think it's because Volkswagen is being much more conservative with all its claims now.



To look at, the 2017 Golf R is pretty unremarkable. There's nothing at the front or back to make an owner of the earlier model want to trade in. Sure, it's got better headlight, but from a distance, the grille looks absolutely the same.



That's not the case in the interior department. The Golf R finally gets a 12.3-inch digital dash, similar to the Virtual Cockpit introduced by the



The system is the first in the compact class to offer gesture controls, similar to the BMW 5 Series. But unlike in the Bimmer, it's way simpler to just reach for the dash and press the button than wave your hand in the air like an idiot. Oh, wait, they got rid of the buttons.











