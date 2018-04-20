autoevolution
 

Audi e-tron SUV Gets Stuck in Faraday Cage, Out Comes an Unremarkable Battery

20 Apr 2018, 14:26 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Judging by the way in which Audi has kept itself away from the electric car frenzy, one might have thought that when these guys are done with their years-long research, something remarkable will happen.
48 photos
Audi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUV
For a while now, Audi’s e-tron SUV has been seen testing on various roads across Europe. It will be built in Belgium, in Ghent, at the same factory that will roll off Chinese Lynk & Co vehicles.

Until now, the rumor was that the battery of the EV would be of about 95 kWh, giving the SUV a range of 300 miles (482 km). That said, hopes were that something even better might be presented.

Unfortunately, it’s worse than the rumors. On Friday, Audi let loose the first details on the battery that will be used on the e-tron model: 95 kW, just as expected, but a range of only 248 miles (400 km) in WLTP.

To soften the blow, Audi nicely wrapped the entire revelation in a Faraday cage. More precisely, it took the e-tron SUV at the Siemens high-voltage test bay in Berlin, stuck it in and tried to change the subject.

What blow, you ask? There are currently only two other electric SUVs on the global market, Tesla’s Model X and Jaguar’s I-Pace. The former has a range of 295 miles (474 km), and the latter 298 miles (480 km). More than the e-tron, so how is a carmaker to make the spotlight fall somewhere else?

By talking about charging capabilities, of course. In an average-length press release, Audi goes on and on how its customers will be able to juice their vehicles up from chargers ranging from 11 kW to 150 kW. It then goes to claim its e-tron would be “the first car on the market that can be charged with up to 150 kW,” meaning a driver could have the battery at full capacity in just 30 minutes.

So that you know, Jaguar promised a charging time of 40 minutes on the I-Pace with a 100 kW charger.

So what did we get from this long-awaited Audi-revelation? A very nice photo gallery and that’s about it.
Audi e-tron battery Jaguar I-Pace Tesla Model X Charger fast charger faraday cage
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Mercedes Digital Light First Look Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? How to Tow a Trailer Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Tank Vs. Well Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
AUDI models:
AUDI A6 Avant (C8)AUDI A6 Avant (C8) Medium PremiumAUDI RS5 SportbackAUDI RS5 Sportback CompactAUDI A6AUDI A6 MediumAUDI A7 SportbackAUDI A7 Sportback LargeAUDI R8 V10 RWS SpyderAUDI R8 V10 RWS Spyder ExoticAll AUDI models  
 
 