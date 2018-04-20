Audi e-tron SUV Gets Stuck in Faraday Cage, Out Comes an Unremarkable Battery

Judging by the way in which Audi has kept itself away from the electric car frenzy, one might have thought that when these guys are done with their years-long research, something remarkable will happen.

Until now, the rumor was that the battery of the EV would be of about 95 kWh, giving the SUV a range of 300 miles (482 km). That said, hopes were that something even better might be presented.



Unfortunately, it’s worse than the rumors. On Friday, Audi let loose the first details on the battery that will be used on the e-tron model: 95 kW, just as expected, but a range of only 248 miles (400 km) in WLTP.



What blow, you ask? There are currently only two other electric SUVs on the global market, Tesla’s



By talking about charging capabilities, of course. In an average-length press release, Audi goes on and on how its customers will be able to juice their vehicles up from chargers ranging from 11 kW to 150 kW. It then goes to claim its e-tron would be “the first car on the market that can be charged with up to 150 kW,” meaning a driver could have the battery at full capacity in just 30 minutes.



So that you know, Jaguar promised a charging time of 40 minutes on the I-Pace with a 100 kW charger.



