Spyshots: Hyundai i30 N Sport Is Out for Golf R-Line Blood

The great thing about creating a performance line is that you can take advantage of the suckers who want small diesel engines with sportscar looks. So far, Hyundai hasn't been able to do that, but Albert Biermann and his i30 N have opened the floodgates for the N Sport.
We heard about the venture a couple of months ago, and testing has just begun. To be honest, we see this more as a marketing exercise from Hyundai, a manufacturer that has used the Nurburgring to raise interest in its brand.
The spirit of the i30 N is present in the form of a body kit, with the N Sport model offering a similar set of black body cladding and red stripes. The rear bumper is probably just for show, as its aero is copied directly from the 275 HP version of the car.
Slightly lowered suspension and bigger alloy wheels will also be included in the N Sport package. As for the engines, they will probably be ordinary ones, but Hyundai probably won't let you configure the kit with the base units.
Based on what we've seen with the Kia Cee'd GT-Line, the 1.0-liter turbo and 1.6-liter diesel will be among the most popular. Customers are likely also going to spec the twin-clutch auto gearbox, since it's something you can't have with the i30 N hot hatch.
Hyundai is, of course, not the first company to do this. Volkswagen has R-Line versions of nearly all its cars, BMW has M Sport, Audi sells the S-Line kit and Renault offers the GT-Line. The i30 hatchback is only the first car to receive track-inspired frills. Next up, the Korean brand could target the Kona crossover, Tucson and Santa Fe. The smaller i10 and i20 hatchbacks might also enjoy red strikes and big wheels.
