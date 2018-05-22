2018 Honda Fit, the Only Subcompact That Matters, Now Has a Body Kit

Have you noticed how all the cool reviews on the internet are for cars you can't afford? Of course, we all want the Ferrari or Porsche, but let us share a quick quote by actor Kevin Bacon about what it means to be a man:"Part of being a man is learning to take responsibility for your successes and for your failures. You can't go blaming others or being jealous. Seeing somebody else's success as your failure is a cancerous way to live."There are worse things in the world than a Honda Fit. You could have no car at all, for example. New for 2018 is the Sport trim level, which gives you a cool-looking body kit but no engine improvements.Some might say this is exceptionally fake, but if you're buying the cheapest new Honda out there, street cred is not at the top of your priorities.Millennials like body kits with red stripes on them - that's hardly surprising. But we weren't expecting these two reviewers to suggest that the Fit can replace the Civic or HR-V if you're on a tight budget. It made no sense until they showed us it could fit one more box than the already practical Civic.Their favorite thing about the interior? The climate control knobs, which are old-fashioned mechanical connections that offer resistance.As for the driving stuff, the 130 horsepower 1.5-liter means this car is slow, but with a manual gearbox and a super-light clutch, it's perfect for learning how to drive stick. Visibility is also great, and a reversing camera is offered as standard.