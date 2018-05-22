Volvo XC40 vs. XC60 Review Reveals You Might Not Need a Big SUV

SUV comparison reviews are common, but this one is different because the outcome is determined by something unexpected: discounts. Sure, the list price of the XC40 is lower, but you can get a better deal on the bigger model.

The two are matched regarding engines, offering the same D4 system with 190 horsepower sent to all four wheels via an 8-speed gearbox. Unfortunately, we don't get to see any drag racing.



When it comes to cosmetic appeal, I prefer the bigger model, but that could be because the XC60 nameplate is such an iconic one. As for the XC40, it was in the Tomb Raider reboot movie and received the Car of the Year title. To our eye, this compact body is a little cluttered with features.



The Carwow review points out that some corners were cut to make the



There's still plenty of legroom in the back seats of the compact SUV , but the Volvo XC60 seats three abreast more easily. It's the same story when it comes to trunk space, with 30 liters between them, increased to over 100 when the seats are down.



There's a certain maturity to the way the XC60 drives, but even on much larger wheels, the suspension of the XC40 copes with all the bumps. The real decider here is hat you can get bigger dealer discounts for the big SUV, but that's only because its older. By next year, you could be in for a real bargain of a small Volvo.



