Doug DeMuro Reviews $50,000 Honda Odyssey Minivan

For example, this Honda Odyssey
minivan costs nearly $50,000. Well, the sticker is more like $48k and change, but with taxes and dealer premiums, you're going over going over anyway.
Maybe a decade ago, that kind of money would have bought you a nice Porsche or even a luxury SUV
. But nowadays, you can have the same luxury features in any size and shape of vehicle.
The Honda Odyssey is one of the few minivans that stuck at it, despite sales being taken away by the SUV. Together with the Chrysler Pacifica, it's now one of the few models in this segment that needs to be taken seriously.
But what could Doug have discovered about it to do a 25-minute review? For starters, the key has seven buttons, and that level of complication previews what he's going to say about the Odyssey. For example, not including the key, there are four other ways to open the powered sliding rear doors.
Next up, the infotainment system lets you configure the time zone you want, how sensitive the touchscreen should be, the way the headlights work or what kind of clock you want to see.
Doug also gets a kick out of the voice amplifier system or the one that lets you monitor what the passengers (aka your kids) are doing.
Obviously, about a quarter of the review is dedicated to the magic seats, which can fold, slide and be removed entirely. And what other car do you know that has 15 cup holders? Yes, the Odyssey knows how much Americans like to drink on the road.
Maybe the next one will have an onboard toilet. Not that the vacuum cleaner isn't already amazing. When your kids inevitably spill their snacks, you have something to deal with the mess.