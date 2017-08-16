autoevolution

2018 Honda Civic Welcomes 1.6 i-DTEC Turbo Diesel Engine In Europe

16 Aug 2017
In production since the beginning of 2017, the Civic Hatchback is currently available only with VTEC Turbo mills of the 1.0-, 1.5-, and 2.0-liter variety. Starting from March 2018, the Euro-spec Civic will gain a turbo diesel in the form of an overhauled 1.6-liter i-DTEC, which promises to drink 3.7 liters per 100 kilometers.
Translating to 76.3 mpg for the UK-spec model, the 2018 Honda Civic with the oil-chugging engine produces 99 grams of CO2 per kilometer under the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure. That’s mighty impressive for a compact-sized model with plenty of torque at its disposal, as well as 120 PS (118 horsepower) on full song. Peak output comes in at 4,000 rpm, whereas the 300 Nm (221 lb-ft) of pulling force is delivered at 2,000 rpm.

Differences between the improved and the old 1.6 i-DTEC are small but plentiful, starting with pistons made from chromium-molybdenum steel alloy. The bores benefit from super plateau honing for smoother movement of the pistons, whereas the cylinder head port is of the high-swirl flavor. The all-aluminum block minimizes the engine’s weight while improving NVH levels.

The 1.6 i-DTEC is augmented by a NOx Storage Converter system, comprising of large catalysts and a high content of noble metals. The silver, platinum, and neodymium integrated into the NSC are there to store nitrogen oxide until the soot sensor automatically triggers the regeneration cycle. Just like the Civic Hatchback, the turbo diesel powerplant is manufactured at Honda’s plant in Swindon, UK. And of course, the sedan will also be available with the 1.6er.

“Wait a second, isn’t the 2018 Honda Civic diesel less fuel efficient than the old one?” You’re right, but the difference has something to do with how gas mileage is measured in WLTP and NEDC testing. As a rule of thumb, WLTP uses real driving data. By comparison, NEDC is made up of lab-based tests. Thanks to the nature of WLTP testing, people like you and me have more chances of getting closer to the 2018 model’s estimated fuel economy.
