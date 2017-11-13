2018 Holden Equinox Prepares To Go On Sale In Australia

More on this:

1 Australian Car Production Stops With The Last Holden VF II Commodore

2 RHD Camaro In The Pipeline As Holden's New Flagship, To Arrive In Mid-2018

3 HSV Rumored To Be Rebranded Into Walkinshaw In 2018

4 Holden Reveals NG Commodore-based V8 Supercar Concept

5 Holden Prepares To Launch Astra Sedan, Priced From AUD 21,990