2018 Holden Equinox Prepares To Go On Sale In Australia

In the first instance, the 1.5-liter EcoTec four-cylinder turbo engine will be offered in Australia, mated to a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission. Holden didn’t give the output for the 1.5er, but it shouldn’t differ from the engine in the U.S.-spec Chevrolet Equinox
. As standard, the LS MT and LS AT (AUD 29,990) get six airbags, 17-inch alloy wheels, rear-view camera and rear parking assist, automatic headlights with LED daytime running lights, as well as 7.0-inch Holden MyLink Infotainment.
From the get-go, the MyLink offers iPod integration with Siri Eyes Free, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
phone projection, four USB inputs, and two charge points. The LS+ (AUD 32,990) adds Holden Eye forward facing camera, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, rear cross traffic alert, automatic high beam assist, power folding exterior mirrors, and leather on the steering wheel. The LT, LTZ, and LTZ-V are even more generous, but then again, these trim levels are pretty costly.
The AUD 36,990 LT, for example, one-ups the LS+ with the 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo and 9-speed automatic transmission
, an 8-inch screen for the infotainment system, 18-inch wheels, and dual-zone climate control. The LTZ gets advanced park assist while LTZ-V models boast a dual-panel panoramic sunroof. Customers who need all-wheel-drive prowess can get exactly that as an option for AUD 4,300.
Those interested in maximizing their fuel economy will be offered the CDTI-based 1.6-liter turbo diesel in 2018, with pricing to be announced closer to the on-sale date of the oil-chugging Equinox. “Our customers are demanding more technology and more performance without sacrificing any practicality or value, and with Equinox, Holden is delivering once again,”
said executive director of sales Michael Filazzola.