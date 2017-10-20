autoevolution
 

Australian Car Production Stops With The Last Holden VF II Commodore

20 Oct 2017
The very first Holden to roll off the line is the 48-215 at Fishermans Bend on November 29, 1948. On October 20, 2017, the story concludes with the final VF II Commodore built at the Elizabeth plant, a Redline model which marks the end of the General Motors RWD Zeta platform and Australian car production.
“It’s the very last ‘true’ Holden, isn’t it?” Rightly so, and its replacement is a badge-engineered Opel Insignia marketed as the ZB Commodore. Front-wheel-drive by nature and capable of accommodating a V6 in the engine bay, there’s no denying the ZB isn’t the replacement the VF Commodore deserves.

Ford pulled out of Australia, and so did Toyota, leaving the sovereign country dependent on imports. All is not lost, however, as Holden prepares to welcome the Chevrolet Camaro as its new flagship in 2018. Converted to right-hand drive, of course, with the help of HSV. Oh, and by the way, HSV is expected to change its name into Walkinshaw. Because why not?

“The passion and dedication of the team here is second to none, it has been an honor to work alongside them. In the final years of production, we have been building categorically the best-quality cars to ever roll out of this plant, and our last car was our best,” declared Richard Phillips, Holden’s executive director of manufacturing. So, what happens to Elizabeth’s workers?

Up to this point, the transition program has resulted in approximately 85 percent of the workers finding new jobs. What’s more, 1,000 people will be retained as direct staff in Melbourne and across national zone offices. The 200-strong dealer network, meanwhile, consists of 6,000 employees.

Scheduled to go on sale in early 2018, the Holden ZB Commodore will be available with an assortment of four- and six-cylinder engines. The range-topping VXR will rely on a 3.6-liter V6 with a 9-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system. In regard to output, 235 kW and 381 Nm of torque is not nearly enough compared to the LS3 V8 of the VF II Commodore, but then again, that’s how the cookie crumbles for Holden these days.

