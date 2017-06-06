autoevolution

Holden Prepares To Launch Astra Sedan, Priced From AUD 21,990

 
6 Jun 2017, 12:25 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Based on the European Astra, itself based on the Chevrolet Cruze sold in the United States, the 2017 Holden Astra Sedan is almost ready to reach Australian shores. Manufactured in South Korea, the three-box model will hit Aussie shores on July 1, priced from AUD 21,990.
Equipped with six airbags, rearview camera, and rear park assist as standard, the Astra Sedan recently received the maximum five ANCAP safety rating. Particularly strong in side impact scenarios, the high-strength steel safety cage of the car is complemented by a number of passive safety features augmented by a few active systems.

“The safety features on our vehicles is of paramount importance to us and with Astra Sedan, we’ve taken a long list of features available in the global program,” commented Holden’s director of vehicle performance and safety, Ian Butler. Beyond that, the soon-to-be-launched model also happens to be nicely equipped even in base trim.

LS is the name of the entry-level variant, and what you can expect to get from your AUD 21,990 is a 1.4-liter turbo four-banger (110 kW and 245 Nm of torque), a six-speed automatic transmission, 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, cruise control, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen. Unlike other automaker that charge extra for it, Holden offers Apple CarPlay/Android Auto phone mirroring from the get-go.

The LS+, LT, and range-topping LTZ are similar as far as the oily bits are concerned. The differences can be observed only in terms of kit, with the LS+ adding a forward facing camera, projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights, auto high beam assist, and leather on the steering wheel. Moving on up to the LT (AUD 27,990), the Astra Sedan boasts 17-inch wheels, passive entry and push-button start, advanced park assist, rain-sensing wipers, 8.0-inch infotainment with satellite navigation, remote engine start, and even a lip spoiler.

Finally, the top-of-the-range Astra Sedan LTZ one-ups the LT by one inch in the alloys department. Other goodies include chrome exterior detailing, heated leather seats, climate control, and an electric sunroof. Pricing for the LTZ, however, isn’t available at the time being.
2017 Holden Astra Sedan Australia Holden Astra Sedan price Holden Astra sedan Holden
 
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78