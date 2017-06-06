Holden Prepares To Launch Astra Sedan, Priced From AUD 21,990

Based on the European Astra, itself based on the Chevrolet Cruze sold in the United States, the 2017 Holden Astra Sedan is almost ready to reach Australian shores. Manufactured in South Korea
, the three-box model will hit Aussie shores on July 1, priced from AUD 21,990.
Equipped with six airbags, rearview camera, and rear park assist as standard, the Astra Sedan recently received the maximum five ANCAP safety rating
. Particularly strong in side impact scenarios, the high-strength steel safety cage of the car is complemented by a number of passive safety features augmented by a few active systems.
“The safety features on our vehicles is of paramount importance to us and with Astra Sedan, we’ve taken a long list of features available in the global program,”
commented Holden
’s director of vehicle performance and safety, Ian Butler. Beyond that, the soon-to-be-launched model also happens to be nicely equipped even in base trim.
LS is the name of the entry-level variant, and what you can expect to get from your AUD 21,990 is a 1.4-liter turbo four-banger (110 kW and 245 Nm of torque), a six-speed automatic transmission, 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, cruise control, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen. Unlike other automaker that charge extra for it, Holden offers Apple CarPlay/Android Aut
o phone mirroring from the get-go.
The LS+, LT, and range-topping LTZ are similar as far as the oily bits are concerned. The differences can be observed only in terms of kit, with the LS+ adding a forward facing camera, projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights, auto high beam assist, and leather on the steering wheel. Moving on up to the LT (AUD 27,990), the Astra Sedan boasts 17-inch wheels, passive entry and push-button start, advanced park assist, rain-sensing wipers, 8.0-inch infotainment with satellite navigation, remote engine start, and even a lip spoiler.
Finally, the top-of-the-range Astra Sedan LTZ one-ups the LT by one inch in the alloys department. Other goodies include chrome exterior detailing, heated leather seats, climate control, and an electric sunroof. Pricing for the LTZ, however, isn’t available at the time being.