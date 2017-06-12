autoevolution

Holden Reveals NG Commodore-based V8 Supercar Concept

 
As was Formula 1 when it entered its hybrid era in 2014, the Supercars Championship is preparing to change dramatically. You see, the 2018 season will open the doors to Gen2 regulations, which were designed to open the series up to a wider variety of powerplants.
Holden, for its part, is not yet ready to adopt a twin-turbocharged V6 for 2018. The mighty V8 will soldier on in the NG Commodore-based Supercar, with Triple Eight Race Engineering planning on running a V6-powered in 2018 as a wild card only at selected rounds. The complete rollout for the six-cylinder mill is scheduled to happen in 2019.

“Our sport prides itself on Supercars being the closest competition in the world, and the phased introduction of the next-generation Commodore will ensure that is maintained,” said team principal Roland Dane. “This phased introduction sets a clear path forward for not only Holden but existing and new manufacturers in the sport.”

As demonstrated by the concept featured in the adjacent computer-generated images, the NG Commodore looks great in racecar overalls. The work of GM Design Australia exterior design manager Peter Hughes, the newcomer ushers in a new era for Holden. That era, however, will see local production stop later this year, turning the brand into a General Motors dependency that will rely solely on imports.

The 2018 Commodore Supercar is still under development, with Holden expecting to finish the first unit by the end of 2017. The question is, why would the company go for a V6 instead of a four-pot?

That question, dear reader, has to do with the road-going version of the mid-size sedan. More specifically, the range-topping NG Commodore will be teamed up with a yet-to-be-detailed V6 engine that's good for producing 230 kW (313 PS) and 370 Nm (273 pound-feet) of torque on full song. The oomph will be sent to all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic box.
