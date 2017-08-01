2018 Ford Mustang GT Learns New Trick: Quiet Mode for Exhaust

The truth of the matter is, most of us don’t really view ourselves as the “I thought I told you to get off my lawn” type. But if it so happens that your neighbor fires up his lawn mower
at 8:00 AM, one can’t help but get grumpy, to say the least. Ford, in its infinite wisdom, addressed this sort of issue with the facelifted Mustang.
61 photos
For the 2018 Mustang GT (the one with the Coyote V8) and optional active exhaust system, owners can set up their car in Quiet Mode fairly easy. Models fitted with the standard 4-inch instrument screen can do so in the settings menu, whereas those who opt for the 12-inch digital instrument cluster
can enter the menu by pushing the pony-branded button on the steering wheel.
“When sounds get up into the upper-70-decibel range, that’s typically about when they start to bother people,”
commented Matt Flis, who's line of work is exhaust development. “With quiet start activated, the decibel level of the new Mustang GT drops by about 10 decibels, to a much more comfortable 72 decibels – about the level of a household dishwasher,”
he concluded.
I know what you’re thinking right now, and you’re right. Quiet exhaust modes have been around for quite a while now, and what Ford did with the 2018 Mustang GT is nothing short of clever marketing. A novelty brought forward by Ford
, however, is that the owner can program quiet start-up times in advance. Think the interval from 8:00 PM to 7:00 AM or something like that.
Active exhaust is only one of the many additions of the world’s most popular pony car for the 2018 MY. In no particular order, highlight features also include Shelby GT350
-inspired MagneRide dampers, SYNC Connect with FordPass, 10-speed automatic transmission, and Drag Strip mode.
The 2018 Ford Mustang is now on sale at dealers across the United States of America, with pricing for the entry-level EcoBoost starting at $25,585
without destination charge. The V8-powered GT comes in at $35,095, whereas the cheapest convertible of the lot kicks off at $31,085.