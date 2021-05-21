5 2005 Ford GT Drag Races 1967 Ford GT40 Mk III in Ultimate Old vs. New Showdown

2018 Ford GT Has $45,000 Lamborghini-Like Deep Purple Paint and Silver Stripes

The launch of the Ford GT was a huge deal for collectors with a passion for supercars, and demand was insane. This one used to belong to IndyCar driver Graham Rahal and is now looking for a new home. 15 photos



The color could actually have something to do with it. But while Rahal put his stamp on the GT, it's not exactly an eyesore. This vibrant shade of purple paint is not part of Ford's original 8-shade color options. In a 2018 interview, the owner said he wanted orange, but that had already been done.



The car was delivered from Bill Estes Ford in Brownsburg, Indiana, in October 2018. The special-order color is reportedly inspired by the Lamborghini color



You may also spot the exposed carbon fiber trim on the front spoiler, side skirts, and diffuser. While these were originally matched by a set of the famous carbon fiber wheels, the owner had these swapped for silver HRE alloys.



The Ford GT's 3.5-liter V6 makes its original 647 horsepower and 550 lb-ft (745 Nm) of torque. It's equipped with the optional titanium exhaust system and received a service in September 2020. Its interior indicates that the car has done about 1,500 miles (2,414 km) and is production GT number 218.



Bring a Trailer currently lists the



If you'd like an even more extreme Ford GT, know that the 2020 Ford GT with the Ford had a mandatory two-year ownership order for the buyers, but we're seeing more and more of these supercars come up for sale as that's beginning to end. This example has been for sale a few times, and considering the unique spec, we're surprised to see nobody kept it.The color could actually have something to do with it. But while Rahal put his stamp on the GT, it's not exactly an eyesore. This vibrant shade of purple paint is not part of Ford's original 8-shade color options. In a 2018 interview, the owner said he wanted orange, but that had already been done.The car was delivered from Bill Estes Ford in Brownsburg, Indiana, in October 2018. The special-order color is reportedly inspired by the Lamborghini color Viola Parsifae . It cost $45,000 to spec and comes matched with optional Ingot Silver Le Mans stripes.You may also spot the exposed carbon fiber trim on the front spoiler, side skirts, and diffuser. While these were originally matched by a set of the famous carbon fiber wheels, the owner had these swapped for silver HRE alloys.The Ford GT's 3.5-liter V6 makes its original 647 horsepower and 550 lb-ft (745 Nm) of torque. It's equipped with the optional titanium exhaust system and received a service in September 2020. Its interior indicates that the car has done about 1,500 miles (2,414 km) and is production GT number 218.Bring a Trailer currently lists the purple 2018 Ford GT for sale . With seven days left before the auction ends and bidding currently up to $895,000, the car will likely exchange hands. Only last month, Graham Rahal Performance had it listed for sale at $1.19 million.If you'd like an even more extreme Ford GT, know that the 2020 Ford GT with the unique Ken Miles livery and 700 horsepower tune will go on sale tomorrow. Mecum has it valued at about $1.7 million, which would make it the most valuable of its kind.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.