Liquid Red 2019 Ford GT Is a $1 Million Ode to Shiny Colors



American carmaker Ford makes a lot of cars for many people, with a single goal in mind: selling as much of these vehicles as possible. With one exception: the GT. 9 photos



And people, some famous, others less so, did that. As recent history records it, some of them even managed to get in trouble with Ford after the launch of the second-generation GT for not properly following the rules set in the pretentious contract.



The most infamous rule in the said contract stated that owners are not allowed to resell the car for two years after purchase, a rule that led to some very interesting



Given how the first GT of the second generation was introduced in 2016, there are now quite a few of them out there up for grabs, including this incredibly shiny and colorful model from 2019.



We found it for sale at the hands of Merit Partners, who are trying to get rid of it for a hell of a lot more than the starting MSRP for the GT. But we’re told this is a highly-specced one-off, so that might count for something.



We’re told this particular build was designed by its unnamed owners to be an ode to the 2016 Le Mans-winning Ford GT team. And by “designed,” we mostly mean covered in layers upon layer of paint.



The car's body is wrapped in something called Liquid Red, offset by a couple of Frozen White stripes. Under the 20-inch gloss carbon fiber wheels sit blue calipers, and the interior is specced in Dark Energy gray.



Of course, no mechanical changes have been made to the GT, and the car’s stock powerplant shows just 945 miles (1,520 km) of use.



