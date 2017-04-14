2018 Citroen C5 Aircross Looks Terrific In Leaked Photos

Essentially an alternative to the Peugeot 3008, the Citroen C5 Aircross has leaked onto the World Wide Web mere days before its planned world debut at Auto Shanghai 2017
on April 19. And as far as exterior styling is concerned, this is one really nice crossover.
Taking inspiration from the Aircross Concept
presented two years prior, the production model features short-ish front and rear overhangs, acres of black and colored plastic cladding, plus one of the most distinctive front fascia of the segment. Further back, the rear is gifted with wide LED taillights that appear to have been designed to make the car look wider than it actually is.
There’s a fair bit of ground clearance as well, but don’t let it cross your mind the C5 Aircross is good at doing the off-road stuff. Sister company Peugeot offers only front-wheel-drive in the 3008
, and the same is expected from Opel’s soon-to-be-unveiled Grandland X
compact crossover. And speaking of the Peugeot-branded sibling, would you look at the interior of the C5 Aircross!
Make no mistake about it, the dashboard and center console ooze i-Cockpit
through every pore. Even the gear lever for the EAT6 six-speed automatic is shared with the C5 Aircross. But then you notice finer details such as the double air vents and squircicle motif. Overall, it’s a nice place to be seated in.
There’s no official information on the powertrain at this point in time, but chances are the all-new model will get 100 to 180 PS engines of the PureTech three-cylinder, THP four-cylinder, and BlueHDi turbo diesel variety. The highlight of the C5 Aircross, however, is the suspension system. To the point, this is the automaker’s first attempt at Progressive Hydraulic Cushions
.
Designed as a replacement for the hydropneumatic suspension introduced in 1954 with the Traction Avant 15H, Citroen’s new system promises a “magic carpet ride”
in on-road scenarios. The C5 Aircross will go on sale in China
later this year, with Europe getting the crossover in the latter half of 2018.