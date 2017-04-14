autoevolution

2018 Citroen C5 Aircross Looks Terrific In Leaked Photos

 
14 Apr 2017, 8:49 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Essentially an alternative to the Peugeot 3008, the Citroen C5 Aircross has leaked onto the World Wide Web mere days before its planned world debut at Auto Shanghai 2017 on April 19. And as far as exterior styling is concerned, this is one really nice crossover.
Taking inspiration from the Aircross Concept presented two years prior, the production model features short-ish front and rear overhangs, acres of black and colored plastic cladding, plus one of the most distinctive front fascia of the segment. Further back, the rear is gifted with wide LED taillights that appear to have been designed to make the car look wider than it actually is.

There’s a fair bit of ground clearance as well, but don’t let it cross your mind the C5 Aircross is good at doing the off-road stuff. Sister company Peugeot offers only front-wheel-drive in the 3008, and the same is expected from Opel’s soon-to-be-unveiled Grandland X compact crossover. And speaking of the Peugeot-branded sibling, would you look at the interior of the C5 Aircross!

Make no mistake about it, the dashboard and center console ooze i-Cockpit through every pore. Even the gear lever for the EAT6 six-speed automatic is shared with the C5 Aircross. But then you notice finer details such as the double air vents and squircicle motif. Overall, it’s a nice place to be seated in.

There’s no official information on the powertrain at this point in time, but chances are the all-new model will get 100 to 180 PS engines of the PureTech three-cylinder, THP four-cylinder, and BlueHDi turbo diesel variety. The highlight of the C5 Aircross, however, is the suspension system. To the point, this is the automaker’s first attempt at Progressive Hydraulic Cushions.

Designed as a replacement for the hydropneumatic suspension introduced in 1954 with the Traction Avant 15H, Citroen’s new system promises a “magic carpet ride” in on-road scenarios. The C5 Aircross will go on sale in China later this year, with Europe getting the crossover in the latter half of 2018.
2018 Citroen C5 Aircross leaked Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Citroen crossover Auto Shanghai 2017
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our CITROEN Testdrives:

2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
CITROEN C4 Cactus66
CITROEN DS5 66
CITROEN DS3 66
CITROEN C3 54
CITROEN C3 Picasso 59
CITROEN C4 63