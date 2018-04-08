2018 BMW M5 Races BMW M2 in Rear-Wheel-Drive Mode, Instantly Regrets It

With previous BMW M5 generations like the V10-wielding E60 and the recently retired F10 having proven worthy of the handful status when driven at the limit, nobody expected the new F90 incarnation of the Bimmer to pack uber-sharp handling. Then again, when the first all-wheel-drive rumors hit the web, we all started thinking that things might change. And they have.

4 photos



And the latest adventure involving the M5 comes to prove this. We're talking about a stunt that pits the super-sedan against what is considered to be the purest M car of the current lineup, namely the



The folks over at TFL Car have thrown the two Ms at each other, with the battle involving sprinting (0 to 60 mph) and lap times. Keep in mind that the M5 and the M2 duked it out using TFL's Colorado test track, with this meaning the hostilities took place at one mile above sea level - even when dealing with turbocharged cars such as the ones we have here, the less dense air brings a performance drawback.



It all started with the M2 setting the pace and the M5 lapped the track right after its sibling. And while the results of such a battle won't necessarily surprise you, the story didn't end there.



And that's because the



There's one more thing we need to mention, though - the last test is relevant for those willing to image how the new M5 would've been without the AWD update, but we also have to keep in mind that the RWD model would've been slightly lighter.



