2017 Honda CBR1000RR Gets New Yoshimura Exhaust

The Alpha T slip-on removes a nice bit of weight, adds a ton of style, and gives you that great Yoshimura sound. Available in either stainless/carbon fiber or titanium/carbon fiber configurations, both offer the same amount of performance.The titanium system, however, gains its advantage as being a little under a pound lighter. Stock muffler weight is 6.7 pounds, where the titanium Alpha T is claimed to weigh 3.5, and the stainless Alpha T comes in at a claimed 4.3. The new Alpha T adds a couple of ponies and is 50-state emissions legal.Looking at the dyno graphic, you’ll see that horsepower and torque gains are not huge, but you should feel a difference in the mid-range, where it should pull better thanks to an increase of torque.The rear fender eliminator kit will make the rear end of the bike look sleeker through a carbon fiber license plate holder which can incorporate the standard turn signals. It also comes with license plate illumination to keep it legal in all places.Be warned, though, without the stock fender covering the rear of the wheel, water may be sprayed on the rear seat and your back when riding in the rain.Last but not least, let's talk about the prices. The standard Street Alpha T stainless slip-on exhaust is offered at $499, but if you want the titanium version, you’ll have to almost double the amount and fork $899. The license plate holder is about 140 bucks.Now don’t forget to check out the photo gallery and see how the new accessories look on the bike, as well as hit the play button below to hear a comparison between stock and new Yoshimura exhaust.