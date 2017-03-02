Yamaha XSR900 Gets New Corbin Seat

You might admire a minimalist seat on a concept motorcycle, but in the real world, your bottom needs to be comfortable so you can focus on riding and staying safe. And, although the new Yamaha XSR900
comes with a proper saddle, Corbin proposes a replacement that adds increased comfort and looks.
The new Corbin Gunfighter and Lady Saddle provides the perfect blend of rider comfort and custom styling. The model is said to offer total control for you and a passenger on the XSR900.
Specially sculpted, the new saddle allows for your weight to be distributed across a greater area to enjoy mile after mile in comfort. The design also compensates for the tendency to slide towards the tank under braking with will help reduce fatigue.
Corbin
’s patented molding and precise manufacturing process allows a precise fit to the tank and tail section to offer a factory fit and finish. The whole saddle rides on rubber bumpers to protect the paint.
Under the nicely sculpted quilted leather, the company used its exclusive Comfort Cell foam for firm support that lasts for years.
The saddle installs just like the stock one and integrates with the factory key lock. The kit includes all the required brackets mounted on the saddle, so it is ready for immediate use.
If you want to offer you pillion more comfort and support, you can also opt for the Corbin backrest. This doughnut-shaped piece installs at the back of the Corbin seat using only one bold. The backrest will provide firm support for your passenger as well as an assurance that they won’t fall under hard acceleration.
The new Corbin saddle is manufactured in the United States and it is offered at an MSRP of $473.
Corbin offers replacement seats for a lot of motorcycle models, sometimes multiple models for one bike. For example, the XSR900 can be had with a single-seat saddle made to imitate a classic cafe racer.