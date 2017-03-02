autoevolution

Yamaha XSR900 Gets New Corbin Seat

 
2 Mar 2017, 13:28 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
You might admire a minimalist seat on a concept motorcycle, but in the real world, your bottom needs to be comfortable so you can focus on riding and staying safe. And, although the new Yamaha XSR900 comes with a proper saddle, Corbin proposes a replacement that adds increased comfort and looks.
The new Corbin Gunfighter and Lady Saddle provides the perfect blend of rider comfort and custom styling. The model is said to offer total control for you and a passenger on the XSR900.

Specially sculpted, the new saddle allows for your weight to be distributed across a greater area to enjoy mile after mile in comfort. The design also compensates for the tendency to slide towards the tank under braking with will help reduce fatigue.

Corbin’s patented molding and precise manufacturing process allows a precise fit to the tank and tail section to offer a factory fit and finish. The whole saddle rides on rubber bumpers to protect the paint.

Under the nicely sculpted quilted leather, the company used its exclusive Comfort Cell foam for firm support that lasts for years.

The saddle installs just like the stock one and integrates with the factory key lock. The kit includes all the required brackets mounted on the saddle, so it is ready for immediate use.

If you want to offer you pillion more comfort and support, you can also opt for the Corbin backrest. This doughnut-shaped piece installs at the back of the Corbin seat using only one bold. The backrest will provide firm support for your passenger as well as an assurance that they won’t fall under hard acceleration.

The new Corbin saddle is manufactured in the United States and it is offered at an MSRP of $473.

Corbin offers replacement seats for a lot of motorcycle models, sometimes multiple models for one bike. For example, the XSR900 can be had with a single-seat saddle made to imitate a classic cafe racer.
bike accessories Yamaha motorcycles xsr900
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78