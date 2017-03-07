autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

MotoGP-Grade Clutches Available Through Graves Racing Services

 
7 Mar 2017, 16:11 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
If you want a high-performance clutch for your motorcycle, Suter is the provider of such parts for competitions like Moto3, Moto2, and even MotoGP. You can too acquire such parts for your bike through Graves Racing Services if you live in the U.S.
Graves Racing Services announced its partnership with Suter Industries Ltd. which makes it the exclusive distributor of Suter products in the United States.

“I’m proud that Graves Racing Services is now the exclusive U.S. distributor of Suter Products,” Graves Racing Services president Chuck Graves said. “Suter Industries is the best at what they do, and the quality of Suter Products, including their excellent slipper clutch assemblies, is second to none. I look forward to a long partnership that benefits not only Suter Industries and Graves Racing Services, but also racers and motorcycle enthusiasts here in the U.S.”

Suter’s slipper clutches are known for their responsiveness, easy installation, complete adjustability, and hard-anodized Teflon coating that minimizes wear. The clutch assemblies can be fitted without the need for special installation tools, with the pressure plate being held in place with just six bolts.

Each slipper clutch assembly from Suter comes with all the parts needed for installation, and two additional slipper springs are included in the package. The slipping effect can also be adjusted for individual riding styles, and a wide range of additional springs are available to order for the matter.

If you want to see Suter’s complete parts catalog, you can order one through Graves Racing Services. Slipper clutches for most sportbikes, late-model motocross bikes, and supermoto machines are in stock for immediate delivery.

On the other hand, if you’re a verified professional racer or own a racing team, you will receive a 15 percent discount on the purchase of any Suter slipper clutch, replacement parts, and clutch covers.

Some Suter products are also available through Amazon and Graves Racing Services’ eBay store.
bike accessories bike industry bike racing custom bike
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78