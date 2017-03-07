MotoGP-Grade Clutches Available Through Graves Racing Services

If you want a high-performance clutch for your motorcycle, Suter is the provider of such parts for competitions like Moto3, Moto2, and even MotoGP
. You can too acquire such parts for your bike through Graves Racing Services if you live in the U.S.
Graves Racing Services announced its partnership with Suter Industries Ltd. which makes it the exclusive distributor of Suter products in the United States.
“I’m proud that Graves Racing Services is now the exclusive U.S. distributor of Suter Products,”
Graves Racing Services president Chuck Graves said. “Suter Industries is the best at what they do, and the quality of Suter Products, including their excellent slipper clutch assemblies, is second to none. I look forward to a long partnership that benefits not only Suter Industries and Graves Racing Services, but also racers and motorcycle enthusiasts here in the U.S.”
Suter’s slipper clutches
are known for their responsiveness, easy installation, complete adjustability, and hard-anodized Teflon coating that minimizes wear. The clutch assemblies can be fitted without the need for special installation tools, with the pressure plate being held in place with just six bolts.
Each slipper clutch assembly from Suter comes with all the parts needed for installation, and two additional slipper springs are included in the package. The slipping effect can also be adjusted for individual riding styles, and a wide range of additional springs are available to order for the matter.
If you want to see Suter’s complete parts catalog, you can order one through Graves Racing Services. Slipper clutches for most sportbikes, late-model motocross bikes, and supermoto machines are in stock for immediate delivery.
On the other hand, if you’re a verified professional racer or own a racing team, you will receive a 15 percent discount on the purchase of any Suter slipper clutch, replacement parts, and clutch covers.
Some Suter products are also available through Amazon and Graves Racing Services’ eBay store.