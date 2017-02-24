Dunlop Is Now Official Tire Supplier For AMA Pro American Flat Track Series

The Dunlop
Motorcycle Tires division proudly announced it is now the official tire supplier for the growing AMA Pro American Flat Track series (AFT) through 2019.
The announcement also means Dunlop will step up its technical support through additional tires to choose from and contingency payouts increases.
“Dunlop is bringing an expanded degree of support to the AFT series in two important ways,”
said Michael Lock, CEO of AMA
Pro Racing. “This new contingency program benefits a greater number of racers, and the new tire options will result in better racing as well. We are proud to have Dunlop as a partner, a company which understands racing and is fully committed to helping us grow the sport.”
During select rounds of the AFT series, competitors will have the option of choosing between two Dunlop DT3 tire compound options. This allows for racers to better match tire setup to specific track conditions, but will also introduce a new level of strategic planning and stronger competition.
The race venues will be announced in advance, and the DT3 options will be offered for trackside sales to AFT Twins teams. Also, to make it more affordable, the second compound purchased will come at a 50 percent discount.
In addition, Dunlop will increase contingency offerings by nearly 300 percent and expand payout to first- through fifth-place finishers in both the AFT Twins and AFT Singles classes. Payout will be $500, $400, $300, $200 and $100 for the respective finishers.
“A made-in-America series such as American Flat Track deserves the best made-in-America tires, and that’s what we offer with the Dunlop DT3,”
said Mike Buckley, Dunlop Motorcycle’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing.
Dunlop is known as the largest supplier of original equipment and replacement motorcycle tires in the United States, and it is also the only manufacturer of motorcycle tires in North America, with its plant located in Buffalo, NY.