Rotobox Shows Off New Motorcycle Carbon Fiber Wheels

The Boost wheels are supplied with a cush drive, spacers, easy-access 90-degree aluminum billet valve stems, and a choice of ceramic or steel bearings. They are also DOT- and JWL-approved, having met JASO T203-85 safety standards. North America’s exclusive distributor of Rotobox motorcycle rims, Brock’s Performance, is glad to introduce the all-new Boost wheels, featuring five thinner, lighter, and stronger spokes.The new Boost rims are up to 50 percent lighter than original equipment ones, and look more aggressive than the company’s popular RBX2 . The Boost’s thinner spokes have larger “windows” between them than the current RBX2’s smooth, rounded ones.These hollow Boost spokes are also lighter, stronger, and even more aerodynamic than the other alternative and were used on the Brock’s-modded Kawasaki Ninja H2 standing start one-mile speed record, reaching up to 226 mph.Along with offering incredible straight-line stability, the new Rotobox wheels also enable nimbler handling, improved suspension compliance, more effective braking as well as less gyroscopic effect during cornering.This was achieved thanks to their 3-Component Composite construction, a complex formulation of carbon and epoxy, reinforced with stainless-steel wire. The world’s only one-piece, carbon-monocoque wheels, Rotobox products are manufactured utilizing a high-pressure Resin Transfer Molding (RTF) process that consistently turns out flawless, watertight rims.Rotobox has allowed for increased customization when ordering its new Boost rims. You can have them painted in the company’s color palette, with splashy graphics, stripes or any logo you wish.Direct replacements for stock rims, model-specific Rotobox wheels come in convex and symmetrical designs for motorcycles with dual- or single-sided swingarms. Their CNC-machined 7075 T6 aluminum billet brake disc and sprocket carriers can be customized with optional anodizing colors.The Boost wheels are supplied with a cush drive, spacers, easy-access 90-degree aluminum billet valve stems, and a choice of ceramic or steel bearings. They are also DOT- and JWL-approved, having met JASO T203-85 safety standards.