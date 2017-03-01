autoevolution

Ducati Turns To The Internet Of Things And AI To Test MotoGP Bikes

 
Strict MotoGP regulations limiting where, when, and how teams can test their bikes have pushed Ducati to adopt a new solution. Ducati Corse is working with Accenture to integrate the Internet of Thinks (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies into testing its MotoGP racing machines.
Ducati Corse wants to make testing its race bikes faster, cheaper and more effective. Accenture Analytics, already Official Digital Partner to the Ducati Team racing in the MotoGP World Championship, has lately been working with them to create an intelligent testing approach with a bespoke analytics engine.

“There are 18 MotoGP tracks, and to make sure our bikes perform to their limit, we need to test as many configurations and scenarios as possible,” said Luigi Dall’Igna, Ducati Corse General Manager. “So far, we’ve seen excellent results in the lab with the Accenture solution. The ability to use existing and new testing data will help us choose the optimal configuration for our bikes. This innovative tool will make our testing a more intelligent process, helping us get the best performance from our bikes, whatever the weather or the track.”

Using data from up to 100 IoT sensors on the bikes and existing testing data, the Accenture solution will allow team engineers to create new perspectives by simulating and assessing bike performance under a range of conditions.

By applying advanced analytics and machine learning techniques, simulated results based on data from previous tests run on real-world tracks will allow engineers to learn from and act on the data to optimize bike configurations for any MotoGP race.

All of this intelligence is delivered at new speeds through an intuitive dashboard, enabling new dialogues and collaboration across the team. More potential configurations than ever before can then be tested, maximizing the benefits of on-track testing and gaining competitive advantage for race day.


To date, around 4,000 sectors of race tracks and more than 30 different racing scenarios have been analyzed, with a wider roll-out of the solution expected. In testing, data such as engine running parameters, speed, revs and tire and brake temperatures are collected, and the Ducati Team will use this to plan, prepare and test for MotoGP races.
