TrakTape Comes In Handy When Riding On Track

If you’ve already been at a track day with your motorcycle, you’re probably aware of the fact that you need to cover your lights with sticky tape not to distract others and not spread shards everywhere in case of a crash. Well, there’s a new product to help with this part.





TrakTape is available in both single sheets and multi-packs for Commonly used are rolls of blue painter’s tape, masking tape or even duct tape to cover lights and mirrors. Cutting and placing strips of tape off a roll is both tedious, inefficient, and takes away from valuable time on the track.Not to mention the fact that it will make your sportbike look ugly and leave marks when peeling off. No worries; TrakTape will save the day with a simple solution.TrakTape solves all the problems in an easy, peel-and-stick form. Custom-designed for the specific motorcycle models and colors, the sticky tape comes pre-cut on a sheet for all the light covers and glass you need to mask.Another advantage of this product is that it will leave no residue when removing it. It’s easy to peel off and it won’t leave those dreaded sticky marks that are so hard to wash away.TrakTape also has racers covered with the ‘Naked’ line of WSBK-style faux headlights that look amazing on track-only race fairings. TrakTape is currently sponsoring MotoAmerica racers Corey Alexander (1000 Superstock) and Connor Blevins (600 Superstock) who use the product on their racebikes for internationally televised MotoAmerica races.TrakTape is available in both single sheets and multi-packs for Ducati Kawasaki , Yamaha, BMW and Aprilia with Suzuki, Honda and many others coming soon. The single sheet usually goes for around 20 bucks, while a four-pack costs $70. It’s a bit much for some stickers, especially if you plan on going multiple times a month down at the track.