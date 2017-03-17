autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

TrakTape Comes In Handy When Riding On Track

 
17 Mar 2017, 13:12 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
If you’ve already been at a track day with your motorcycle, you’re probably aware of the fact that you need to cover your lights with sticky tape not to distract others and not spread shards everywhere in case of a crash. Well, there’s a new product to help with this part.
Commonly used are rolls of blue painter’s tape, masking tape or even duct tape to cover lights and mirrors. Cutting and placing strips of tape off a roll is both tedious, inefficient, and takes away from valuable time on the track.

Not to mention the fact that it will make your sportbike look ugly and leave marks when peeling off. No worries; TrakTape will save the day with a simple solution.

TrakTape solves all the problems in an easy, peel-and-stick form. Custom-designed for the specific motorcycle models and colors, the sticky tape comes pre-cut on a sheet for all the light covers and glass you need to mask.

Another advantage of this product is that it will leave no residue when removing it. It’s easy to peel off and it won’t leave those dreaded sticky marks that are so hard to wash away.

TrakTape also has racers covered with the ‘Naked’ line of WSBK-style faux headlights that look amazing on track-only race fairings. TrakTape is currently sponsoring MotoAmerica racers Corey Alexander (1000 Superstock) and Connor Blevins (600 Superstock) who use the product on their racebikes for internationally televised MotoAmerica races.

TrakTape is available in both single sheets and multi-packs for Ducati, Kawasaki, Yamaha, BMW and Aprilia with Suzuki, Honda and many others coming soon. The single sheet usually goes for around 20 bucks, while a four-pack costs $70. It’s a bit much for some stickers, especially if you plan on going multiple times a month down at the track.
bike accessories bike racing bike tech motorcycle safety
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78