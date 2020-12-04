2015 Jeep Wrangler JKU Looks Extreme, Is Actually a Daily Driver

Any vehicle can be customized, but some make their owners more inclined to do so than others, and that's probably because you can get spectacular results with relatively little effort.
The Jeep Wrangler definitely falls into that category. You don't need to do too much to Jeep's iconic off-roader to make it look tough. In fact, look at the stock model, and you'll notice the manufacturer itself does a pretty good job with that on its own. However, if you want to spice up your Wrangler, you can do it very easily, not by adding stuff, but by removing it.
Take this build, for example. Sure, it has plenty of aftermarket gizmos, and we'll get into that in a moment, but wouldn't you agree it's mostly the missing doors and roof panels that do most of the job. Brian, the owner of the JKU, says he only added the Body Armor trail doors to make his wife feel at ease as he very much prefers the car with no doors whatsoever.
Well, between those and the fastback soft top, this Wrangler sure has a definite Humvee feel about it. Brian says it has a "tactical look" and we see no reason to argue with that. The soft top isn't just good to look at but also very practical and can be used to turn the Jeep into a convertible in no time.
The other key aspect of Brian's Wrangler is its fenders. Instead of the bulky stock ones, this particular SUV has a set of Barricade fender flares that make it look lifted, even though the suspension is almost 100 percent stock (all except for the Teraflex sway bar quick disconnect links).
The wheel setup is pretty basic as well. Brian swapped the wheels for a set of Fuel JM2s wrapped in 33-inch BF Goodrich All-Terrain tires. He plans to eventually have the suspension lifted by 2.5 inches (63.4 mm), which will make room for larger, 35-inch tires, but he says he's been happy with this configuration, and it's not necessarily a decision he's making out of need.
Considering Brian uses the JKU as a daily driver, you could understand why he hasn't been so eager to lift the vehicle. Still, thanks to the people at ExtremeTerrain, we can see just how deep all these modifications dug their hand into the owner's pockets. When taking into account what the result looks like, it's not really that deep - somewhere around $5,000. Watch the clip below for a quick breakdown of the build from the owner himself.
