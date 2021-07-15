2013 Pontiac Trans Am ZL1 Is How You Spend $100,000 on a Camaro

Opened in the 1920s, Pontiac shut its doors forever in 2009, and with it died one of the best muscle cars of all time, the Firebird Trans Am. However, the fire chicken can be brought back to life if you've got a cool Camaro body it can possess and have some witchdoctors on speed dial.
Is the Trans Am cooler than the Camaro? GM doesn't care. It's probably going to shut down all muscle car games in a couple of years because they're supposedly not selling well. Maybe one model couldn't survive without the other. They have been paired up for nearly their entire lives after all.
Before the Camaro goes to a better place, let's just check out what can be done with a ZL1 Convertible and a whole bunch of money. In one of the most awesome replica projects ever, there's a shop that's been cranking out modern-day Trans Am based on their Chevy cousins.
At first glance, it's just a simple case of swapping out the front bumper and installing one with a beak. But the more you look, the more you see the incredible attention to detail. That crease going down the middle of the car which Pontiac is known for has been added in and died to the iconic red badge.
The headlights give it away as being a Camaro. But this still resembles something like this 1974 Trans Am Super Duty, even though the colors scream "Smokey and the Bandit". The flat chin spoiler keeps the excitement going, and then you begin to notice some of the carbon accents, like the hood scoop and fender vents. Speaking of the scoop, we've got a Camaro ZL1 powertrain under there, which means 6.2 liters of supercharged fun. Now, 580 horsepower doesn't sound like a big number, but that's nearly three times the output of a "Smokey" movie car.
It's not just an outside thing. The convertible's seats and dash have all been nicely wrapped and feature new logos. Why a convertible? Well, if you can afford to pay $99,900 for something like this, you're probably no spring chicken and want something a little more laid back.
