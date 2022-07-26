1978 Plymouth Super Coupe Gets First Wash in 17 Years, Goes From Dusty to Gorgeous

When it comes to classic cars of the sporty variety, we usually look back at the golden muscle car era. Because those rigs not only look hot but also pack proper performance under the hood. Their successors from the 1970s, however, aren't as appealing.
And it makes sense. With the arrival of the Malaise Era, all the big-block muscle cars saw their power ratings drop from more than 350 horsepower to only 200 horses. In some cases, they went even lower than that. What's more, the new-generation pony cars that arrived in the 1970s weren't as aggressive design-wise.
But many of them were actually popular at the time. People were looking for slightly more compact and more efficient cars and Detroit delivered. But come 2022 and some nameplates from the mid-to-late-1970s get a lot of undeserved hate.
Of course, the second-generation Ford Mustang is perhaps the best example here, but I think that the Dodge Aspen and Plymouth Volare twins also deserve a lot more love than they're getting nowadays.
I know beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but I think that the cars that replaced the Dodge Dart and Plymouth Valiant in 1976 are among the best-looking rigs from the era. And both of them spawned NASCAR-inspired limited editions that looked rather hot in 1978.
Then there's the Volare Super Coupe, a Mopar that combined the flamboyant appearance of late-1960s muscle cars with the most powerful V8 the company had to offer at the time. Yes, the 360-cubic-inch (5.9-liter) V8 was far from impressive at 175 horsepower, but hey, you can't argue with colorful stripes, louvered windows, and spoilers.
Not your type of car? Well, I totally get it. Malaise-Era rigs aren't for everyone. Just like you can't expect a sports car guy to enjoy a three-cylinder city car. But even if you're not into the Super Coupe, you should definitely check out the video below. Because it shows one of these rare Plymouths coming out of storage after almost 20 years.
And, of course, it gets the much-deserved first wash treatment. Don't let that thick layer of dust fool you though. This Mopar is actually in excellent condition. Sure, the paint is worn out in places and the rear bench seat was home to a rat nest, but once washed and polished, the Super Coupe morphed into a gorgeous survivor.
And what do you, the 360 V8 engine still runs after 17 years off the road. That's excellent news for a barn-kept classic and hopefully, the owner will give it more time on the road now. Check it out in the video below.
